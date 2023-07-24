As a retired engineer I strongly sympathize with the writer and nearby residents of River Road between Pontatoc and Swan. I and thousands of other Pima County taxpayers drive that arterial road frequently. The reason for the vehicle damaging bumps can be traced to the quarry located at 4250 East River Road. Heavy dump trucks laden with rock, gravel and dirt come and go with their cargoes there. The deep road dips and steep crests cause their heavy loads to bunch up the asphalt there.

Is it time for some sort of "use tax" for commercial vehicles that use the rock quarry? That business could pass along the tax to its customers, which could pass it along to their customers. The extra revenue to Pima County could keep that section of River Road maintained. Barring that outcome, I suggest any motorists that experience damages such as suspension re-alignment or worse to start filing damage claims with Pima County to awaken them to a festering problem.