 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: SEE HEAR SPEAK NO EVIL

  • Comments

Every day there are more headlines about our impending water crisis. What has my Republican state Senator Vince Leach done? Nothing! He adopted the three monkey posture -- see, hear and speak no evil.

Ignoring our water problems, Leach and his Republicans cohorts used the legislative session to pass laws that suppress voting, restrict a woman’s control of her own body, and deny parents the right to choose certain medical treatments for children.

Meanwhile, Lakes Mead and Powell plummet to record low levels. How about doing something to reduce blatant water waste? During a visit to our capital, I was appalled to see commercial developments irrigating useless lawn berms. Why didn’t our legislature use the session to pass a law similar to Nevada’s “non-functional turf" bill?

Arizona's one vote Republican majority effectively blocked environmental legislation. Time for a change! In November we need to vote out extremist Republicans and vote in moderate Democrats like retired pastor Mike Nickerson.

People are also reading…

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Honesty and Accuracy

Two recent letters in the Vail Voice and a candidate who visited our home seeking support for her candidacy to the Arizona Senate claimed the …

Letter: Proposition 411

The Tucson Fire Fighters responded to over 5800 vehicle accidents in 2021 including pedestrian and bicycle related incidents. Of those acciden…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News