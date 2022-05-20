Letter: SEE HEAR SPEAK NO EVIL

Every day there are more headlines about our impending water crisis. What has my Republican state Senator Vince Leach done? Nothing! He adopted the three monkey posture -- see, hear and speak no evil.

Ignoring our water problems, Leach and his Republicans cohorts used the legislative session to pass laws that suppress voting, restrict a woman’s control of her own body, and deny parents the right to choose certain medical treatments for children.

Meanwhile, Lakes Mead and Powell plummet to record low levels. How about doing something to reduce blatant water waste? During a visit to our capital, I was appalled to see commercial developments irrigating useless lawn berms. Why didn’t our legislature use the session to pass a law similar to Nevada’s “non-functional turf" bill?

Arizona's one vote Republican majority effectively blocked environmental legislation. Time for a change! In November we need to vote out extremist Republicans and vote in moderate Democrats like retired pastor Mike Nickerson.

Thea Chalow

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

