 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Support for Kathy Hoffman for Superintendent of Public Instruction

  • Comments

As a long-time resident of Tucson, I am proud to say that I am a product of the Arizona

public school system. My K-12 education in the Amphitheater district from 1963-1976 prepared me to engage in this world. Although many things in public education have changed since my time in school, it provides a foundational grounding for the majority of children.

Today we need a professional and sincere person with direct experience as an educator to lead Arizona’s public instruction system into the future. Kathy Hoffman is that person. She has identified at least 10 priorities for addressing all of the challenges and goals of bringing Arizona’s school systems into the modern era. Our children are one of our most important resources and Kathy has the track record and vision to prepare them to tackle the issues they will face.

Please join me in support of Kathy Hoffman for the Superintendent of Public Instruction as the only choice to lead Arizona’s public school system.

People are also reading…

Bobbi Zimmer

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Katie Hobbs for Democracy

Katie Hobbs, Democratic candidate for Arizona Governor, made the right call for a Clean Elections Commission town-hall event rather than a TV …

Letter: Lee Enterprises

75 daily newspapers across the land (26 states) have deleted numerous features several weeks ago, notably popular comic strips and puzzles res…

Letter: Changes in the Star

You have published many letters from readers who are upset with recent changes to the Star. Most seem to believe the decision was made here in…

Letter: Snake in Wolf's Clothing?

US Senate candidate Brake Masters has been busy making his website less Trumpy. This despite his avowed supplication to the Trump gospel that …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News