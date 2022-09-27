Letter: Support for Kathy Hoffman for Superintendent of Public Instruction

As a long-time resident of Tucson, I am proud to say that I am a product of the Arizona

public school system. My K-12 education in the Amphitheater district from 1963-1976 prepared me to engage in this world. Although many things in public education have changed since my time in school, it provides a foundational grounding for the majority of children.

Today we need a professional and sincere person with direct experience as an educator to lead Arizona’s public instruction system into the future. Kathy Hoffman is that person. She has identified at least 10 priorities for addressing all of the challenges and goals of bringing Arizona’s school systems into the modern era. Our children are one of our most important resources and Kathy has the track record and vision to prepare them to tackle the issues they will face.

Please join me in support of Kathy Hoffman for the Superintendent of Public Instruction as the only choice to lead Arizona’s public school system.

Bobbi Zimmer

Midtown