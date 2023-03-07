Truth. Nothing but the truth. Rep. Rachel Jones argues that TUSD should be split up because it wastes so much money on administrative costs. But the truth is that, according to the State Auditor, although TUSD spends $6,509 per student (more than the average, its administrative costs are $62 per year per student, lower than the state average. She says Superintendent Trujillo is paid half million dollars per year. Not true only $350,000.

Rep. Jones says her new law will make it easier for parents to have a say. But she will not say how the district will actually be split up.

Does she want to give more voice to the TUSD parents mid-town, downtown or on the southside. No, the truth is she and her mostly white, higher income, anti-vaccine MAGA Republican allies want their own personal school district on the far east side.

John Higgins

Southeast side