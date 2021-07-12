 Skip to main content
Letter: Who's Looking into This?
Just read Greg Hansen's article regarding the untimely death of Jim Hoffman, of Desert Swarm fame. As I read the article I was shocked to learn about the fourteen other U of A football players who died at an early age, all under 50. 15 men, eight of whom were linemen with the team, a group that takes a lot of battering. Greg comments that the NCAA should be looking into the untimely deaths. Related to CTE? I would hope the NCAA is collecting data from all the member schools related to sports and untimely deaths. But focusing on us, one would think that the U of A, connected intimately with the medical school and research facilities would initiate a study related to these deaths. Greg Hansen's article brings us up to 2020. Would be nice to think someone has initiated a study which would lead to prevention.

Bette Cochefski

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

