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Reading the recent MOU between Iran and the US it appears that the purported author of " The Art Of The Deal" was Hornswoggled by a group of Mullahs.

Where is the enriched uranium?

Where is the Unconditional Surrender?

Where is the Regime Change?

In addition to not getting any of the explicitly stated goals we will also give the Iranians $300 Billion. Potus has unceasingly vilified the Obama administration for releasing $1.7B

They can impose a minor fee for goods transiting the Strait,. (Who determines what is a minor fee?)

In several years they can reenergize their quest for Nuclear Energy.

In short The Deal almost puts us back where we were before the start of the war. To think it only cost us a few Billion a Day and showed Iran to be capable of taking a punch.

Yep, Ol POTUS was Hornswoggled, but we will get the bill.

Steve Arnold

Foothills