For a man who is third in line in presidential succession, Mike Johnson seems to not know much. It has been documented that on dozens of occasions, when asked about an important topic such as Trump’s gross memes, January 6 felons getting payments, Trump’s negotiations with Iran, the Epstein files or even rumors of his own ouster, he has answered with statements like “I don’t know about that,” “This is the first time I have heard that,” “I’ve been busy,” or “I’m not privy to that information.”
Johnson is Speaker of the House and has a staff of dozens to keep him informed. It is sad that a man who wants to portray himself as one of high religious morals and integrity, will consistently use ignorance as his defense instead of being a man and answering questions in an honest manner. Feigning ignorance is cowardly, and is still lying, which is pretty much the opposite of moral integrity.
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Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.