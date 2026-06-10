For a man who is third in line in presidential succession, Mike Johnson seems to not know much. It has been documented that on dozens of occasions, when asked about an important topic such as Trump’s gross memes, January 6 felons getting payments, Trump’s negotiations with Iran, the Epstein files or even rumors of his own ouster, he has answered with statements like “I don’t know about that,” “This is the first time I have heard that,” “I’ve been busy,” or “I’m not privy to that information.”