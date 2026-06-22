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I hear that the reflective pool is the being drained and the paint removed.

How about this. Between now and July 4th, let all the people that have been arrested taking floating pieces out of the pool, go back into the pool to finish the job.

In fact, let the masses into the pool and take up the rest of the paint.

This will save money and the pieces of pool can be taken home as a 4th of July, 250 year souvenir.

Imagine 250 years from now, how valuable these pieces will be.

A once in all of mankind event that will go down in history like the

Emancipation Proclamation. Maybe the Don will sign them, and we can sell some of them to lower the deficit.

Free the paint.

Ed LeGendre

East side