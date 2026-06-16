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Presidents in the past put on concerts in the East Room that featured classical American music performers, like Aretha Franklin and Paul McCartney. The audience came dressed in their best duds, black ties, and expensive dresses.

The East Room, the South Lawn, and the Rose Garden were elegant and graceful parts of the White House, America’s house.

Under our President today, those places were bulldozed to a level not seen since the British fire-bombed it in 1812. There is a new mood for a tougher class of occupants and a less sophisticated type of amusement. Now, on the South Lawn, anybody can watch brutes punching each other to bellicose cheers from a lusty crowd. The more violent, the louder the roar.

What is next for our low-class entertainment? Whatever it is, Trump will make us squirm. There will be no call for the All-American Song Book.

Ron Lancaster

North side