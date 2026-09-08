TV
COLLEGE GOLF
6:30 a.m. / 1:30 p.m.
GOLF — Folds of Honor Collegiate
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
4 p.m.
ACCN — Auburn at Florida St.
6 p.m.
ACCN — Oklahoma at Georgia Tech
FIBA WOMEN’S WORLD CUP
9:30 a.m.
truTV — Qualification Round, Teams TBD
MLB (NATIONAL)
3:35 p.m.
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TBS — Houston at Philadelphia
6:30 p.m.
MLBN — Teams TBD
MLB (REGIONAL)
4:40 p.m.
SOCCER
3:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U20 Women: Canada vs. Brazil
6:48 a.m.
FS2 — FIFA U20 Women: Mexico vs. Poland
9:45 a.m.
Paramount+ — Champions League: LASK Linz vs. AEK Athens, Aston Villa vs. Club Brugge
Noon
Paramount+ — Champions League: Villarreal vs. Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City vs. FC Porto, Real Betis vs. Lille, Internazionale vs. Real Madrid
TENNIS
8:30 a.m. / 4 p.m.
ESPN — U.S. Open
RADIO
MLB
4:40 p.m.
1490-AM — Arizona at Kansas City
TUCSON TALK
7 a.m.
1490-AM — Spears and Ali
3 p.m.
1450-AM — Eye on the Ball
4 p.m.
1290-AM — D.K. on the Sports Tip
6 p.m.
1290-AM — Brent Brennan Show
Check with your TV provider for full listings and specific channel numbers. Not all channels are available on all TV packages. (Subject to change.)