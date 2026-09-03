3 Kedrick Reescano vs. 1 Shoes Brinkley

The fourth-year running back is expected to make his second start at the UA since joining the Wildcats in 2024. Last season, Reescano led the Wildcats with nine rushing touchdowns, the most by a UA running back since Zach Green in 2017. Seven of Reescano's touchdowns were inside the red zone. In the 10 games Reescano appeared in, he scored a touchdown in seven of them. Reescano’s first-ever touchdown as a college player was a 56-yard run against the Lumberjacks in 2024.

Brinkley has been a college football journeyman since ending his career as the leader of high school football national powerhouse Mater Dei in Southern California. The Philadelphia native started his high school career at Northeast High School in Philly before finishing at Mater Dei. He led the Monarchs in tackles and interceptions. The safety played at Delaware for the 2022 season, then transferred to East Los Angeles College and then played two seasons at McNeese State. Brinkley had a team-high nine tackles in his NAU debut last week.

6 Ty Pennington vs. 6 Taye Brown

In two-plus seasons at NAU, Pennington — who Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales called “a savage” — has 5,598 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and seven interceptions with 691 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns. Pennington completed 15 of 27 passes for 164 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in the Lumberjacks’ come-from-behind win over Eastern Washington last week. Pennington, who is a top-10 passer in NAU history, also had 61 rushing yards and displayed the ability to maneuver outside the pocket.