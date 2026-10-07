“He's not a rah-rah, in-your-face guy. But there’s a lot of toughness in that little body of his.”

Rhett Rodriguez ended up being fine. But there’s an alternate reality in which he wouldn’t have been.

“They said if I would have been on a plane, then it could have been really bad,” Rodriguez said. “So it's a good thing that it was a home game.”

Family business time

Rhett Rodriguez got a master’s in psychology at ULM — his third degree in five years of college.

“He never made a B,” his proud papa said. “He always had straight A’s.”

Rhett wanted to do something with those degrees outside the bubble of football. He got a job with Northern Trust and moved to Phoenix. He lived with ex-teammate Bryce Wolma and Max Michalczik, the son of former UA offensive line coach Jim Michalczik. Other former UA teammates lived nearby. It was a fun time and an opportunity for Rhett to learn and grow.

But coaching was always in the back of his mind. He seemed destined to do it, even as a player. His brain was always his greatest asset as a quarterback.

Rich Rodriguez wanted to bring Rhett aboard. But he didn’t want to push him.

“You want your kids to choose their own path,” Rich Rodriguez said.

An analyst job came open at Jacksonville State early in the offseason. It was the right opportunity at the right time.