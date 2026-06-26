"I know they started to try to work trades for Koa a lot earlier than the 30th pick ... they say in the draft it's more important about the situation you end up than actual the number you got picked up, so I think Koa ended up in a situation where they're rebuilding, and it looks like they're rebuilding fast, and they want to do it with tough, hard working blue collar kind of guys.

"Koa fits that billing, and for him to be able to stay in Arizona and play in front of his family, it's a special opportunity. I think I'm sure something Koa is really excited about, and he'll take advantage of it."

— Most of the second-round picks were traded, but the Raptors hung on to Bradley at No. 50.

"Jaden had drawn a lot of interest in the second round from a lot of teams," Lloyd said. "He's a ready-to-play guy. He impacts winning, and I know Toronto was a team that was really high on him. It feels like he has the opportunity to come in there and really carve out a role for himself for that organization over time, so we're excited for JB.

"He's had a long journey. You've got a guy who was McDonald's All-American, had to transfer, came here, played some varying roles, but he stuck with it every step of the way. All of the success that JB has had and is going to have in the future is a tribute to him, his perseverance and his work ethic."

— While Dell'Orso played off the bench last season, he was pivotal in UA's wins over BYU (at McKale), at Houston and against Iowa State in the Big 12 Tournament, and his late free-throw shooting clinched UA's second-round win over Oregon that put the Wildcats in the 2025 Sweet 16.