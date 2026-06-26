Jenkins is coming in and implementing his system, and he said he likes the fit of the rookies. The head coach noted the cheers in the team’s draft room when both were selected.

“It started with the individual first,” Jenkins said. “Obviously, as we’re mapping out our roster, we want positional versatility. We want versatility with offensive abilities.

“Both these guys talked about it. I know Nate’s talked about it publicly when he’s been interviewed, Brayden just said it, ‘I can be on the ball, I can be off the ball.’ The ball can be in his hands, he can play off the ball. Our ability to have play-making and a lot of different ways offensively, these guys fit that ball. Positional size definitely helps. But it’s sometimes the intangibles that really matter.

“So when we think about a combination as we went through the draft process, especially the last couple days, identifying Brayden and Nate was definitely in the forefront of our minds. (The) person but also the player. But also we think about the impact these guys can make over time defensively, that versatility, interchangeability, obviously guard-wing, we’re going to see where these guys develop over the course of their careers. That was definitely in the forefront of our minds when we knew this could actually materialize.”

Jon Horst, the general manager who made the call on the picks, said he likes the possibility of Burries and Ament growing together.