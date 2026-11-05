The No. 22-ranked Arizona Wildcats host the TCU Horned Frogs Friday night in Tucson.
Arizona looks to bounce back from its loss to Texas Tech on Halloween, while TCU is searching for its second straight win and to move one game closer to bowl eligibility.
Here are three key players to watch from both TCU and Arizona:
TCU
Jaden Craig, quarterback: Before Craig became one of the top passers in the Big 12, he carved out one of the most prolific careers in Harvard history. Craig has the most career passing yards (6,074) and career passing touchdowns (52), along with single-season touchdowns (25) and single-season completions (208).
Craig isn’t the most mobile quarterback Arizona has faced this season, especially compared to BYU’s Bear Bachmeier, West Virginia’s Michael Hawkins or Texas Tech’s Thomas Castellanos, but the Harvard transfer had 15 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown in a come-from-behind win over Kansas last week; his 17-yard touchdown run was the go-ahead score.
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Craig is third in the Big 12 in passing yards (2,207) this season.
Vernon Glover, cornerback: Glover has allowed 10 receptions on 25 targets this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Glover hasn’t surrendered a touchdown in coverage all season and has only allowed 29 yards after catch in eight games. Glover, who’s been with the Horned Frogs since 2023, has the best tackling grade (90.5) on TCU’s defense and has 23 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and two pass deflections.
Koron Hayward, defensive end: The Western Kentucky transfer has become one of the top edge rushers in the Big 12. The Jacksonville, Florida native has the third-most sacks (5.5) in the Big 12 this season, along with two forced fumbles.
Hayward will be matched up against an Arizona offensive line that has given up the second-most sacks (22) in the conference, ahead of Arizona State and just below TCU this season. The Wildcats gave up a season-high five sacks and 17 quarterback pressures.
Arizona
Dwight Bootle II, cornerback: Arizona’s depth will be tested once again. Earlier in the season, it was Arizona’s wide receivers corps. Now it’s Arizona’s defensive secondary, with cornerback Jay’Vion Cole and free safety Cam Chapa out due to injuries.
With Cole out for a second straight game, Bootle will start at the second cornerback spot opposite of Tyrese Boss. Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said, “I thought Dwight and Tyrese played extremely well in the absence of Boog (Cole)” against Texas Tech.
Bootle tied his career-high of seven tackles and had a critical fumble recovery in the fourth quarter last week.
“I thought those two played fantastic in that game,” added Gonzales. “We’re going to need them for the next four weeks. Those three, they’re playing really good football.”
Bootle and Boss will be tested against a TCU team that relies on its passing offense. TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer "might be the best receiver we've played all year,” Gonzales said.
Noah Fifita, quarterback: The Arizona star is facing a TCU defense that has forced an interception in three straight games. Fifita threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage against TCU in 2024.
Since playing for Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege, Fifita is 4-1 in games immediately after losses. Here are Fifita’s stats in games after losses since last season: 117 for 147 passing (80%) for 1,462 yards, 17 touchdowns and one interception.
“A pissed-off Noah Fifita is a good Noah Fifita,” Doege said.
Isaiah Mizell, wide receiver: Mizell has a combined 21 catches for 499 yards and four touchdowns over the last three games. He’s the first Arizona receiver since Tetairoa McMillan to have three straight 100-yard performances.
Mizell is the first Arizona player to record at least 125 receiving yards and a receiving touchdown in three straight games since Bobby Wade — Arizona’s current wide receivers coach — between 2001 and ‘02. The last Big 12 player to accomplish that feat in four straight games was Oklahoma’s Dede Westbrook in 2016.
Mizell and Fifita connected on a 94-yard touchdown on third-and-12 against Texas Tech last week, which marked the longest play for the Wildcats since the 2015 Territorial Cup.
Mizell, a sophomore from Orlando, has been lauded by Arizona head coach Brent Brennan and Fifita for maturing as a player since his freshman season ended in January. With Tre Spivey, Giovanni Richardson and Chris Hunter dealing with leg injuries, it opened a window for Mizell to establish himself as one of the program’s top receivers this season.
“The main thing that changed for me was the opportunity for me to be on the field as much as I have been recently,” Mizell said. “With the three receivers going down, I had to step up. But I’ve been preparing like a starter ever since I’ve been here. I had the opportunity to rise and I took it over.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports