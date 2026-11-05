Hayward will be matched up against an Arizona offensive line that has given up the second-most sacks (22) in the conference, ahead of Arizona State and just below TCU this season. The Wildcats gave up a season-high five sacks and 17 quarterback pressures.

Arizona

Dwight Bootle II, cornerback: Arizona’s depth will be tested once again. Earlier in the season, it was Arizona’s wide receivers corps. Now it’s Arizona’s defensive secondary, with cornerback Jay’Vion Cole and free safety Cam Chapa out due to injuries.

With Cole out for a second straight game, Bootle will start at the second cornerback spot opposite of Tyrese Boss. Arizona defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said, “I thought Dwight and Tyrese played extremely well in the absence of Boog (Cole)” against Texas Tech.

Bootle tied his career-high of seven tackles and had a critical fumble recovery in the fourth quarter last week.

“I thought those two played fantastic in that game,” added Gonzales. “We’re going to need them for the next four weeks. Those three, they’re playing really good football.”

Bootle and Boss will be tested against a TCU team that relies on its passing offense. TCU wide receiver Jordan Dwyer "might be the best receiver we've played all year,” Gonzales said.

Noah Fifita, quarterback: The Arizona star is facing a TCU defense that has forced an interception in three straight games. Fifita threw an interception on the first play from scrimmage against TCU in 2024.