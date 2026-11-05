“His growth as a leader, his growth as a person, he is one of my favorite players that I've coached in my 30 years of doing this, because of how he shows up every day,” Gonzales said. “Plays his tail off, plays through injury.”

Gonzales said the transition from defensive end to linebacker for Kennedy “would give him frustration and he would be moody.”

Kennedy adapted to playing off the ball while showcasing his edge-rushing prowess. As a fifth-year senior, Kennedy leads the Big 12 in sacks per game and has six on the season — and has been a key cog in Arizona’s starting linebacker trio of Kennedy, leading tackler Taye Brown and standout transfer Cooper Blomstrom.

“I couldn't be more proud of him and the opportunities he's going to have in his future and in the next four weeks,” Gonzales said. “He's a stronghold of what we do.

“I know I can count on him when we need someone to get slippery and put pressure on the quarterback and run people down. I can't be more proud of what Chase Kennedy has become over the three years he's been here.”

The final three home games will have personal meaning for Kennedy, facing his childhood team (TCU), the team he played for (Utah) before coming to Arizona and the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup (Arizona State), which is also Senior Day.

“Coach (Brent Brennan) was just talking about how fast it goes by in college,” Kennedy said. “As he was talking about it, I was thinking, ‘Wow, it really does go fast.’ I'm really grateful for Tucson, for Arizona, for everybody embracing me here. I loved it here. I loved every part of college.