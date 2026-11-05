Friday night will be personal for Chase Kennedy.
When the Arizona linebacker lines up against TCU at Casino Del Sol Stadium for the 22nd-ranked Wildcats matchup with the Horned Frogs, he'll be facing the team he cheered for his entire life.
The Dallas-area native grew up “a diehard TCU fan,” he said.
“I loved TCU my whole life up until I had to play against him,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy, a graduate of The Episcopal School of Dallas, was a TCU fan because of his grandfather, Eugene “Goo” Kennedy, who was a standout basketball player for the Horned Frogs in 1970-71. Kennedy played two seasons at Fort Worth Community College before his lone season at TCU.
The older Kennedy was named the Southwest Conference Player of the Year after averaging 16.6 rebounds per game as a power forward and center. From 1971-76, Kennedy played professionally in the ABA and NBA. He played for the Dallas Chaparrals, which later became the San Antonio Spurs, along with the Spirits of St. Louis, Utah Stars and the Houston Rockets.
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Chase Kennedy's grandfather had a profound impact on his TCU fandom, because of “the role he played in my life,” he said.
“Just going to the games, football, basketball, I was in Fort Worth a lot,” he added.
Kennedy was offered to play at TCU under former head coach Gary Patterson coming out of high school in 2022, but Patterson resigned following the 2021 season. Current TCU head coach Sonny Dykes upheld TCU's offer, but “it just didn't line up. It was too close to signing day,” Kennedy said.
Kennedy, then an edge rusher, started his career at Utah — a team Arizona hosts next week — before transferring to the UA in 2024. Since joining the Wildcats, Kennedy “has become a great leader” for the defense, said defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales, who moved Kennedy from defensive end to linebacker last year.
“His growth as a leader, his growth as a person, he is one of my favorite players that I've coached in my 30 years of doing this, because of how he shows up every day,” Gonzales said. “Plays his tail off, plays through injury.”
Gonzales said the transition from defensive end to linebacker for Kennedy “would give him frustration and he would be moody.”
Kennedy adapted to playing off the ball while showcasing his edge-rushing prowess. As a fifth-year senior, Kennedy leads the Big 12 in sacks per game and has six on the season — and has been a key cog in Arizona’s starting linebacker trio of Kennedy, leading tackler Taye Brown and standout transfer Cooper Blomstrom.
“I couldn't be more proud of him and the opportunities he's going to have in his future and in the next four weeks,” Gonzales said. “He's a stronghold of what we do.
“I know I can count on him when we need someone to get slippery and put pressure on the quarterback and run people down. I can't be more proud of what Chase Kennedy has become over the three years he's been here.”
The final three home games will have personal meaning for Kennedy, facing his childhood team (TCU), the team he played for (Utah) before coming to Arizona and the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup (Arizona State), which is also Senior Day.
“Coach (Brent Brennan) was just talking about how fast it goes by in college,” Kennedy said. “As he was talking about it, I was thinking, ‘Wow, it really does go fast.’ I'm really grateful for Tucson, for Arizona, for everybody embracing me here. I loved it here. I loved every part of college.
“But I know there's still work to be done. We're not done yet. We still have things to accomplish, goals to accomplish. We're going to take it game-by-game. Whenever that last one gets here, whenever that is, I'll think about everything then.”
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports