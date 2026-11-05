The concern that many college football fans and pundits have about expanding the Playoff again is that it will diminish the impact of the regular season. I do believe that will happen to an extent.

But the part we’re probably underestimating is the emotional investment die-hard fans have in their teams.

Just look at the online reaction countless UA men’s basketball fans had to Arizona’s season-opening loss to UCLA on Monday night. You would have thought the Wildcats had lost by 90 instead of nine. Many proclaimed that the season was essentially over.

Never mind that the Bruins are deep, talented and well-coached. Never mind that the loss won’t harm the Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament chances in any way.

The outcome still produced a volatile mix of angst, frustration and hopelessness. It was fandom in a nutshell.

That’s the main reason I don’t think the expanded CFP will hurt college football as much as some suspect — if at all.

One of my followers on X, Brian Grover, put it well: “First of all, losing sucks; ruins your Saturday. Second of all, seeding is still massive. You wanna host, not have to go to South Bend in December!”

So let’s say the potential to make the CFP and to host a game (by climbing into the top 16) were still in play for Arizona. That would raise the stakes for Friday’s game, right?