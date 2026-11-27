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The Territorial Cup rivalry is commemorating the 100th game of the series, which officially started in 1899.

The 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are 52-46-1 against their rival Arizona State, but the Sun Devils won the first-ever match, 11-2, at Carrillo Gardens in Tucson. Then, ASU was known as Arizona Territorial Normal School.

The Territorial Cup was used to honor the winner of the Wildcats and Sun Devils in 1899, but the trophy went missing and was eventually discovered in a basement near the ASU campus in 1983.

Since the Territorial Cup was reintroduced to the rivalry in the early ‘80s, it’s been awarded to the winner of the annual football game between Arizona and ASU.

Here’s a look back at the rivalry and the best wins for both programs in the Territorial Cup over the last 100-plus years.

1900s

UA: Arizona won the only matchup, 12-0, in Tucson in 1902.

ASU: The Sun Devils didn’t beat Arizona in the only matchup this decade.

1910s

UA: The Wildcats outscored ASU 100-0 in three games this decade.

ASU: The Sun Devils were 0-3 against Arizona this decade.

1920s

UA: Arizona outscored ASU 113-3 this decade.

ASU: The Sun Devils were 0-4 against Arizona this decade.

1930s