The Territorial Cup rivalry is commemorating the 100th game of the series, which officially started in 1899.
The 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are 52-46-1 against their rival Arizona State, but the Sun Devils won the first-ever match, 11-2, at Carrillo Gardens in Tucson. Then, ASU was known as Arizona Territorial Normal School.
The Territorial Cup was used to honor the winner of the Wildcats and Sun Devils in 1899, but the trophy went missing and was eventually discovered in a basement near the ASU campus in 1983.
Since the Territorial Cup was reintroduced to the rivalry in the early ‘80s, it’s been awarded to the winner of the annual football game between Arizona and ASU.
Here’s a look back at the rivalry and the best wins for both programs in the Territorial Cup over the last 100-plus years.
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1900s
UA: Arizona won the only matchup, 12-0, in Tucson in 1902.
ASU: The Sun Devils didn’t beat Arizona in the only matchup this decade.
1910s
UA: The Wildcats outscored ASU 100-0 in three games this decade.
ASU: The Sun Devils were 0-3 against Arizona this decade.
1920s
UA: Arizona outscored ASU 113-3 this decade.
ASU: The Sun Devils were 0-4 against Arizona this decade.
1930s
UA: The Wildcats dominated Tempe Teachers College, 32-6, behind the leadership of All-Border Conference quarterback Ted Bland, who is one of three UA quarterbacks to receive first-team all-conference honors, along with Noah Fifita (Big 12) and Bruce Hill (WAC).
ASU: The Sun Devils ended their three-decade drought of not beating the Wildcats, and Arizona State Teacher’s College took down Arizona, 19-6, on Halloween in 1931 — the first Territorial Cup game in Phoenix.
1940s
UA: Arizona clobbered ASU 67-0 for the largest margin of victory in the rivalry during the postwar season in 1946.
ASU: The Sun Devils only points of the night were because Eddie Wolgast returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
1950s
UA: In a 54-14 win over ASU in 1914, UA star running back Art Luppino had 180 rushing yards, out-gaining ASU’s 136 yards on the ground.
ASU: In 1958, UA students burned “No on 200” on ASU’s home field to protest Prop 200, allowing Arizona State College to become Arizona State University. In its first season as ASU in ‘58, the Sun Devils blanked Arizona, 47-0. ASU went 7-3 against the UA in the 1950s.
1960s
UA: The Wildcats pulled off arguably the biggest upset in program history, beating a top-20 ASU team, 20-17, in Tucson during the 1962 season.
ASU: The Sun Devils won the decade series again and went 6-4 against ASU. After losing in 1962, the Sun Devils drubbed the UA, 35-6, the following season in Tempe. ASU won nine straight games against Arizona from 1965-73.
1970s
UA: The last two games of the decade came down to one possession. Arizona edged ASU, 27-24, in Tempe in 1979, which marked the UA’s first road win over ASU since 1961. Arizona kicker Brent Weber kicked a game-winning 37-yard field goal as time expired.
ASU: UA freshman kicker Bill Zivic missed a game-winning field goal and ASU escaped with an 18-17 win over the Wildcats.
1980s
UA: ASU’s only loss in its run to the 1986 Rose Bowl was against the Wildcats. Arizona safety Chuck Cecil intercepted ASU quarterback Jeff Van Raaphorst and returned it 106 yards for a touchdown — a play that is widely considered the greatest play in UA football history. This season marks the 40-year anniversary of Cecil’s pick-six in the Territorial Cup and the Wildcats’ first bowl win as a program.
ASU: The Sun Devils’ only wins of the decade were in 1980 and ‘81. ASU forced six takeaways and beat Arizona, 44-7, in 1980.
1990s
UA: In 1998, Arizona capped its winningest regular season in program history with a 50-42 shootout win over ASU in Tucson. Arizona running back Trung Canidate rushed for 288 yards and three touchdowns in the win over ASU.
ASU: Kevin Galbreath’s 51-yard run in the fourth quarter was ASU’s only points of the game in 1992, but it was enough to knock off the Wildcats, 7-6, to end the 1992 regular season.
2000s
UA: After an emotional double-overtime loss to Oregon in 2009, Arizona beat ASU courtesy of a game-winning field goal by Alex Zendejas. ASU punt returner Kyle Williams muffed the punt in ASU territory, allowing the Wildcats to be in field goal range. Arizona won, 20-17, and then knocked off No. 18 USC in Los Angeles the following week.
ASU: The 13th-ranked Sun Devils spoiled Arizona’s bowl hopes with a 20-17 win over the UA in 2007. ASU held Arizona to 44 rushing yards.
2010s
UA: Arizona beat ASU, 42-35, to punch its ticket to the 2014 Pac-12 Championship to face the Oregon Ducks for a rematch of their regular-season battle in Eugene. Arizona running back Nick Wilson had 24 carries for 178 yards and two touchdowns.
ASU: ASU defensive tackle James Brooks blocked two PATs — one to end regulation to force overtime, the other to end the game in double-overtime fashion. Zendejas’ low-trajectory kicks and wobbly protection in the middle allowed Brooks to block both PATs.
2020s
UA: Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita set a Territorial Cup and school record with 527 passing yards in the Wildcats’ 59-23 win over ASU in Tempe in 2023, the season Fifita took over as starter for the Wildcats. Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan set a Territorial Cup record with 266 receiving yards. The win for the Wildcats was the sixth win of a nine-game winning streak that carried into Brent Brennan’s first season in 2024.
ASU: In a global pandemic-influenced season in 2020, the Sun Devils obliterated Arizona, 70-7, to end the Wildcats’ season — and the Kevin Sumlin era. It’s ASU’s largest margin of victory in the all-time series.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports