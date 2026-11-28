"I keep saying he's the best story in college football,” Brennan said. “I think think he's the best player in college football or one of them. There's not five guys better than him. What they mean to the program, it’s not even close.”

Despite a scoreless second half by the Wildcats — and no first-down plays in the second half, Arizona cruised to a three-touchdown victory on Saturday. Arizona’s defense forced six fourth-down stops, including three inside the UA 5-yard line. ASU was a combined 8 for 28 on third- and fourth-down conversions.

“All night, our defense was lights out,” Brennan said. “The multiple stops, several of them in the red zone, kept them out of the end zone. Early in that game, we were able to apply pressure both offensively and defensively.”

Here are more updates from the 100th Territorial Cup Saturday night at “The Sol.”

ASU ends scoring drought

Arizona State scored on its opening drive of the game and didn’t score again until 5:41 left in the third quarter. ASU wide receiver Reed Harris caught his second touchdown of the night, a 3-yard pass from quarterback Jake Fette.

Arizona led 42-14 after three quarters. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita didn’t complete — or attempt — a pass in the third quarter. Arizona went three-and-out in its only drive of the third quarter — the final two plays were sacks.

Lev’s quick halftime takeaways

Arizona leads Arizona State 42-7 after a wild first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Here are five quick takeaways from the first 30 minutes of the 100th Territorial Cup: