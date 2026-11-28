The 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats punctuated their regular season with a 42-21 win over arch rival Arizona State for the 100th Territorial Cup Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium.
Arizona (9-3) finished the season with nine wins for a second straight season. The last time the Wildcats had back-to-back nine-win seasons was in 1974 and ‘75.
Arizona head coach Brent Brennan said, “For point of reference, I was 3 (years old) when that happened.”
“How much fun has that been the last two seasons?” added Brennan.
The Wildcats have won the Territorial Cup four times in the last five years. ASU (6-6) head coach Kenny Dillingham is 1-3 against the Wildcats.
“Any time you beat the team up north, it’s an amazing day for all of us,” Brennan said.
People are also reading…
Winning the Territorial Cup “means so much to this team, so much to this university, so much to our fans, our alums, our students and the city of Tucson,” Brennan said.
“Keeping the Territorial Cup here in Tucson, at the University of Arizona, is incredibly special,” Brennan said. “It was really special to see our guys finish that one the way that they did.”
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is the first UA quarterback since Dan White in the early 1990s to win the Territorial Cup three times as a starter. Fifita completed 13 of 18 passes for 232 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions.
Fifita was named the Bob Moran MVP for the Territorial Cup, becoming the first player in Territorial Cup history to receive the award thrice.
Brennan called Fifita “a unicorn” in his postgame press conference,
"I keep saying he's the best story in college football,” Brennan said. “I think think he's the best player in college football or one of them. There's not five guys better than him. What they mean to the program, it’s not even close.”
Despite a scoreless second half by the Wildcats — and no first-down plays in the second half, Arizona cruised to a three-touchdown victory on Saturday. Arizona’s defense forced six fourth-down stops, including three inside the UA 5-yard line. ASU was a combined 8 for 28 on third- and fourth-down conversions.
“All night, our defense was lights out,” Brennan said. “The multiple stops, several of them in the red zone, kept them out of the end zone. Early in that game, we were able to apply pressure both offensively and defensively.”
Here are more updates from the 100th Territorial Cup Saturday night at “The Sol.”
ASU ends scoring drought
Arizona State scored on its opening drive of the game and didn’t score again until 5:41 left in the third quarter. ASU wide receiver Reed Harris caught his second touchdown of the night, a 3-yard pass from quarterback Jake Fette.
Arizona led 42-14 after three quarters. Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita didn’t complete — or attempt — a pass in the third quarter. Arizona went three-and-out in its only drive of the third quarter — the final two plays were sacks.
Lev’s quick halftime takeaways
Arizona leads Arizona State 42-7 after a wild first half at Casino Del Sol Stadium. Here are five quick takeaways from the first 30 minutes of the 100th Territorial Cup:
1. As expected, Noah Fifita has been on point in his final home game, completing 12 of 14 passes for 223 yards and three touchdowns — plus a rushing TD. Somewhat less expected — although it probably shouldn’t be — brother Dash Fifita has been a menace on defense, rushing and hitting Arizona QB Jake Fette multiple times.
2. The question isn’t whether Kenny Dillingham outsmarted himself in the first half, it’s how many different ways he did it. Going for it on fourth down instead of taking an easy field goal. Fake punt (more on that in a bit). Using spread formations with minimal pass protection for Fette vs. the blitzing Wildcats. Etc., etc.
3. So about that fake punt ... terrible decision by Dillingham and his staff? Or incredible play by Arizona’s Gavin Hunter to leap and one-hand the pass? I’ll go with the latter. Hunter is a terrific athlete. Not many players could have made that play.
4. A No. 6 streaking into the end zone with a defensive touchdown against ASU ... where have we seen that before? What a thrill that must have been for Arizona linebacker Taye Brown, a Phoenix kid who grew up in the throes of the rivalry.
5. How impressive was Giovanni Richardson’s change of direction on his second touchdown? Richardson ran a corner route towad the right sideline. After catching the ball, he quickly pivoted without slowing down. Sixty-two yards later, Arizona had another TD.
— Michael Lev
Arizona thumps ASU in first half
Arizona dominated ASU in the first half and took a 42-7 lead at halftime.
The Wildcats capped their high-scoring second quarter with a 22-yard rushing touchdown by quarterback Noah Fifita, who threw two touchdown passes earlier.
Fifita now has six rushing touchdowns this season, the most in his career. Fifita has eight total touchdowns in the last six quarters.
Arizona fifth-year senior receiver Chris Hunter III hauled in a 41-yard touchdown reception, his first touchdown since the Northern Illinois game in September.
Fifita ended the first half completing 12 of 14 passes for 223 yards and three total touchdowns.
Since ASU scored on its opening drive, here's the Sun Devils' drive chart:
Punt
Turnover on downs
Fumble (scoop-and-score)
Interception (pick-six on a fake punt)
Turnover on downs
Punt
Turnover on downs
Arizona's defense ended the first half with two defensive touchdowns and three fourth-down stops — two of them were inside the UA 10-yard line.
UA scores two defensive touchdowns
Arizona jumped on ASU, 28-7, after two defensive touchdowns by the Wildcats.
Arizona linebacker Taye Brown returned ASU quarterback Jake Fette's fumble 50 yards for a scoop-and-score. Arizona's first three touchdowns were courtesy of Arizona natives: Brown, a Chandler Hamilton product, and former Chandler Basha receiver Giovanni Richardson.
Brown — who wears No. 6 for his jersey number — scored a defensive touchdown for Arizona 40 years after Chuck Cecil's famous pick-six against ASU in 1986.
ASU attempted a trick play on fourth down and punter Nick McLarty, who was flexed out right with ASU snapper Grayson Curtis. McLarty took a snap and attempted to complete a one-on-one pass, which was intercepted by Arizona safety Gavin Hunter, who returned it 32 yards for a touchdown.
Wildcats lead 14-7 after first quarter
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Giovanni Richardson to take a 14-7 lead in the first quarter.
The Wildcats led 14-7 after the first quarter.
Fifita completed 7 of 7 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns in the first quarter. Richardson entered Saturday with two touchdown receptions this season and matched it in one quarter. Richardson had four catches for 81 yards in the first quarter.
Arizona's defense forced a fourth-down stop on its 5-yard line towards the end of the first quarter. ASU quarterback Jake Fette, under pressure, fired an incomplete pass over the middle to Jalen Moss.
Fifita throws 100th career TD pass
Arizona struck first with an 8-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Noah Fifita to wide receiver Giovanni Richardson. Fifita's game-opening touchdown is the 100th of his career — and it happened in the 100th Territorial Cup. Richardson also caught Fifita's record-setting touchdown pass against Cincinnati last season.
Arizona's first touchdown was set up by a 44-yard shot from Fifita to senior wide receiver Chris Hunter, who's playing his final game in Tucson, on third-and-4.
ASU responded with a 70-yard touchdown bomb from quarterback Jake Fette to Reed Harris, who's a projected first-round pick.
Pregame updates
Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita was one of 20 seniors honored for Senior Day preceding kickoff. Fifita, donning a stack of lei around his neck, put a lei around Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, UA athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois and UA president Suresh Garimela, before dapping up UA coaches and players.
The video board at Casino Del Sol Stadium played a video tribute for Fifita before the quarterback walked out to a standing ovation.
Fifita took the field for pregame warmups and tossed around a rugby ball to wide receivers. Fifita's younger brother, Arizona linebacker Dash Fifita, wore a white No. 1 Arizona jersey during pregame warmups — with "GOAT" emblazoned on the name plate.
After starting the week questionable, Arizona running back Quincy Craig and cornerback Dwight Bootle II are active for the Territorial Cup.
The only inactive players are linebacker Max Harris, running back Ismail Mahdi — two five-for-five players who are ineligible following a local court ruling — and freshman defensive tackle Keytrin Harris.
ASU leading receiver Reed Harris is a game-time decision for the Territorial Cup. ASU's second-leading receiver, Omarion Miller, is out for Saturday.
Harris went through pregame warmups and looks to be active for Saturday.
Fifita takes the stage in Tucson one last time
The end is here. And the stage couldn't be more perfect.
The 100th edition of the Territorial Cup Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium features two bowl-eligible teams: No. 16 Arizona (8-3) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5).
A win for the Wildcats over their arch rivals would mean Arizona has won nine games in back-to-back seasons since 1974 and '75. Arizona could reclaim the Territorial Cup for the third time in four years.
It's the perfect setting for one of the greatest players in Arizona football history to have one of the most memorable senior sendoffs in program history.
Some people can't fathom that Fifita is playing his last game in Tucson on Saturday.
"You're in denial, like, this isn't ever going to end," said Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. "It's almost like you don't want to think about it, because the time I've had with him as been so special and he's such a special player."
If there's anyone who's looking forward to Fifita leaving after this season, it's fourth-year ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham.
"I've only played him since I've been the head coach here (since 2023) and I'm tired of it," Dillingham joked. "I feel like there should be a limit to how many games you can play in the rivalry game. I think he's hit it.
"I think they should have to move on, because it sucks playing a guy who's one of the best quarterbacks in college football for four straight years at the most important position, so I got nothing but respect for that kid and the family."
For the full story, click here.
Arizona's stats entering Saturday
PASSING
[Name | Comp-Att-INT | Yards | TDs | Long]
Fifita | 280-392-6 | 3,473 | 26 | 94
Anderson | 10-15-2 | 112 | 0 | 32
RUSHING
[Name | Carries | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Reescano | 117 | 426 | 9 | 3.6 | 38.7
Roberts | 48 | 292 | 2 | 6.1 | 29.2
Craig | 45 | 275 | 3 | 6.2 | 25.2
Fifita | 97 | 177 | 5 | 1.8 | 16.1
RECEIVING
[Name | Rec. | Yards | TDs | YPC | YPG]
Mizell | 52 | 990 | 10 | 19 | 90
Richardson | 52 | 630 | 2 | 12.1 | 90
Hunter | 25 | 346 | 1 | 13.8 | 38.4
Phelps | 26 | 314 | 3 | 12.1 | 28.5
Spivey | 22 | 314 | 4 | 14.3 | 62.8
DEFENSE
[Name | Tackles | Sacks | INTs | FR | FF]
Brown | 73 | 0.5 | 0 | 1 | 0
Molette | 46 | 0 | 0 | 1 | 0
Kennedy | 44 | 6.5 | 0 | 0 | 1
Chapa | 43 | 0 | 2 | 0 | 1
Olson | 42 | 0 | 1 | 0 | 0
Arizona's All-Time Territorial Cup Team
UA OFFENSE
Quarterback, Noah Fifita: Entering Saturday, Fifita has a 2-1 record and a 7:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio against ASU. Fifita, a two-time Bob Moran Player of the Game recipient, set the Territorial Cup and UA single-game passing record with 527 yards in 2023.
Running back, Trung Canidate: The former UA star had 18 carries for a Territorial Cup-record 288 yards and three touchdowns in an offensive shootout in 1998.
Running back, Michael Wiley: Wiley scored a combined eight touchdowns against ASU from 2020-23, including the only points of the night in Arizona's 70-7 loss in the 2020 Territorial Cup. Wiley had 214 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2022.
Wide receiver, Tetairoa McMillan: On the receiving end of Fifita's record-setting performance in 2023 was McMillan, who had 11 catches for 266 yards and a touchdown. McMillan's 266-yard performance passed Robinson for most receiving yards in Territorial Cup history.
Wide receiver, Juron Criner: Criner had nine receptions for 134 yards and a game-winning 23-yard touchdown in 2011.
Wide receiver, Samajie Grant: Not only did Grant have four catches for 91 yards and two touchdowns in the 2014 Territorial Cup, but he also had 176 rushing yards and three touchdowns in 2016, when he moved from receiver to running back due to the Wildcats' shortage of running backs.
Tight end, Rob Gronkowski: "Gronk" scored a touchdown in the Territorial Cups he played in, including the 2008 game that helped the UA become bowl eligible.
Offensive line, John Fina: The second-team All-Pac-10 selection helped the Wildcats win back-to-back Territorial Cups in 1988 and '89.
Offensive line, Jacob Alsadek: Alsadek was a part of an offensive line that helped pave the way for Arizona to rush for a school-record 511 yards. The Wildcats didn't attempt a pass in the second half and beat ASU, 56-35.
Offensive line, Joe Tofflemire: Tofflemire was a four-year starter from 1985-88 and was a Morris Trophy recipient for the best offensive lineman in the Pac-10.
Offensive line, Yusuf Scott: Scott, who is considered one of the greatest guards in UA history, was one of the offensive linemen who helped Canidate rush for nearly 300 yards in 1998.
Offensive line, Jonah Savaiinaea: Savaiinaea was a part of Arizona's offensive line that carved out lanes for Wiley to rush for 214 yards in 2022, and the unit in 2023 that allowed Fifita to pass for 527 yards.
UA DEFENSE
Defensive line, Tedy Bruschi: Bruschi set the Division I sacks record (52) in the final game of the 1995 season — and the final game of Bruschi's prolific UA career.
Defensive line, Joe Salave'a: Salave'a had an 8-yard fumble return for a touchdown to help beat ASU, 31-28, in Tempe.
Defensive line, Rob Waldrop: The College Football Hall of Famer went 2-2 against ASU from 1990-93.
Defensive line, Joe Drake: The nose tackle had two safeties in the 1982 Territorial Cup.
Linebacker, Scooby Wright III: In arguably the most historic defensive season by a Wildcat, Wright had 13 tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble in the 42-35 win — a victory that clinched the Pac-12 South title for the UA.
Linebacker, Marcus Bell: In the 1998 and '99 Territorial Cups, Bell had a combined 41 tackles.
Linebacker, Lance Briggs: The NFL star ended his UA career with a 15-tackle performance against ASU.
Defensive back, Chuck Cecil: Cecil's 106-yard interception return for a touchdown against ASU in the 1986 Territorial Cup is one of the most celebrated plays in UA football history. The win over ASU in '86 was the Sun Devils' only loss of the season.
Defensive back, James DeBow: The running back-converted-safety made a critical tackle of ASU fullback Channing Williams at the goal line and had an interception in Arizona's 34-17 win in 1986.
Defensive back, Darryl Lewis: Lewis forced and recovered a fumble inside the UA 10-yard line in the 28-10 win in Tempe.
Defensive back, Chris McAlister: The All-American had two blocked punts in as many years, along with an interception in 1998.
UA SPECIAL TEAMS
Kicker, Max Zendejas: Zendejas went 4-0 against ASU and made a game-winning 45-yard field goal as time expired in 1983, with his brother Luis Zendejas kicking for ASU. Max Zendejas is one of the top special teams performers in Territorial Cup history.
Punter, Danny Baugher: Before Baugher went down with a season-ending knee injury, he averaged 48.8 yards per punt in his final Territorial Cup.
Returner, Mike Thomas: Thomas had a 52-yard punt return for a touchdown in Arizona's 31-10 win over ASU, securing the Wildcats' bowl berth and ending their 10-year bowl drought.
(For the full All-Territorial Cup Team, including ASU's All-Territorial Cup Team, click here.)
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports