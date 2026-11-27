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The 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats face the Arizona State Sun Devils for the 100th time Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium for the regular-season finale.

The Wildcats and Sun Devils are meeting for the 100th time since their first matchup in 1899 and are celebrating the 100th game of the Territorial Cup on Saturday.

Here are six players to watch — three from each school — as the Wildcats hope to close in on a nine-win regular season in back-to-back years for the first time in roughly 50 years.

Arizona State

Jake Fette, quarterback: The freshman and former four-star quarterback from El Paso, Texas, has now taken over as starter for the benched Cutter Boley, who transferred from Kentucky last offseason, and the injured Mikey Keene.

In the last four games, Fette has five touchdowns and one interception, with runs of 12 and 19 yards. Fette will be the fourth different starting quarterback in the Territorial Cup since quarterback Noah Fifita took over as starter in 2023.

Cardae Mack, running back: Death, taxes and ASU unearthing talented running backs that could give Arizona fits. The 5-10, 215-pound freshman from Houston has 143 carries for 780 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Mack has made up nearly 37% of ASU's rushing attempts this season.

Jalen Thompson, defensive end: Thompson is fourth in the Big 12 in sacks (7) and will be matched up against third-year left tackle Matthew Lado, who has only allowed one sack all season, according to Pro Football Focus.

Arizona