“Lev it on the Field” is back for the regular-season-ending Territorial Cup vs. Arizona State. It’s the Star’s unique look at Arizona’s upcoming football matchup and other happenings around the Big 12 through the eyes of UA beat reporter-turned-columnist Michael Lev. Away we go ...
You know what I’m most grateful for this Thanksgiving weekend?
That the Territorial Cup is still a thing. One hundred years old (sort of) and counting. As intense and meaningful as ever.
I’m thankful that Arizona vs. Arizona State continues, annually and uninterrupted, because nothing is guaranteed anymore in modern college football.
USC and Notre Dame discontinued their rivalry this season after 96 epic cross-country battles. They will resume the series in 2030.
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Texas and Texas A&M stopped playing each other in 2012 when the Aggies left the Big 12. Like Arizona and ASU, they’d been going at it since the 19th century. Only after Texas joined A&M in the SEC did the rivalry resume in 2024.
Oklahoma and Oklahoma State played each other 118 times before the Bedlam Series ended in 2023 when the Sooners followed the Longhorns to the SEC. There’s been some talk of the two meeting in a bowl game. That would be cool. It wouldn’t be the same.
I’ll never forget the day in August 2023 when Arizona football held its local media day and realignment rumors were swirling. Chuck Cecil, who hates ASU with all his being, was sincerely worried about the prospect of the in-state rivals being broken up.
“That would be disappointing,” Cecil said at the time. “The rivalry is legit. It’s real. It’s healthy to the point of almost being unhealthy — unhealthy for me.
“I think it’s beneficial to football, having teams that don’t like each other.”
Cecil gets it. Not everyone does.
I worry that fewer players truly appreciate the vitriol that’s unique to certain college rivalries because so many hop from one school to another.
Former ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt was roundly criticized for not sticking around for the LSU Alma Mater after the Tigers’ recent loss to Texas. Do we think he even knows the words?
Leavitt has been at LSU for less than a year. He might not return for a second year. It’s his third school in four seasons.
Leavitt is hardly the only college football nomad. There are literally thousands of them.
Brent Brennan doesn’t share my concern that rivalries will lose some of their bitterness because player movement is so rampant. His logic is sound.
The animosity endures, Brennan reasoned, “because of what they mean to everybody connected to each university. That part doesn't go away. Just because a player leaves one program, the alumni base, the fan base and the student population, they don't go with him. Those things are still intact. So the intensity, the enthusiasm, the excitement stays.”
Thankfully, the Territorial Cup still has all that. It’s still the game that matters the most. It’s still the game that ends the regular season and lingers for 364 days until the next one.
Happy 100th. Here’s to many more.
Take that for data!
A handful of Big 12 duos have more receiving yards than Arizona’s Isaiah Mizell and Giovanni Richardson. But that’s only because Richardson missed several games due to injury.
Since he returned to the lineup for good vs. Texas Tech on Halloween, the pair have been on an absolute tear.
Mizell and Richardson have combined for 200-plus yards in four straight games. They’ve averaged 235 yards over that span.
It seemed inevitable that the streak would end last week at Kansas State. The conditions were brutal. Every forward pass was fraught.
Yet, through sheer force of will, they found a way. Noah Fifita connected with Mizell and Richardson 17 times for 210 yards. The winning 25-yard touchdown pass to Richardson in overtime put the pair over 200.
“Those guys are unbelievable,” UA defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales said. “How lucky are we to have them?”
ASU has a similarly talented duo in Reed Harris and Omarian Miller, who have combined for 1,684 receiving yards to Mizell and Richardson’s 1,620. But Miller has been ruled out for the Territorial Cup.
Advantage, Arizona.
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Going up: Re-signings
Announcing the re-signing of players has become all the rage in college football this season. The relatively new phenomenon has made its way into the Big 12, where Iowa State’s Aiden Flora became the latest star player to stay true to his school. The former walk-on and Iowa native entered this week as the nation’s leader in rushing. While his return next season will cause headaches for ISU’s opponents, it’s a boon for the Cyclones and provides further hope that non-bluebloods can, in fact, retain their most talented players.
Going down: Program patience
In January 2023, TCU played for the national championship. Less than four years later, Sonny Dykes is out of a job. It’s hard to imagine something like that happening at Arizona, where the pressure to win in football isn’t quite as intense. But it’s just as hard to rule anything out. Fans and donors have become increasingly impatient. Once they turn on you, there’s no coming back. That’s what happened to Dykes, who had two nine-win seasons since that run to the title game — but also a 5-7 and a 5-6 (entering Thursday night’s game at Texas Tech). Maybe the expanded College Football Playoff will mitigate some of that. I doubt it.
A question from my X
“Do you think Arizona makes the Playoff at 10-2 if they played a (team like) Colorado instead of one of the big three, or would the selection committee still dock them for no quality wins?” — @trburns826 via X
It’s foolhardy to speculate about the CFP committee’s handling of a hypothetical when the group struggles to properly process real-life results. But let’s at least give it a try.
The idea here is that Arizona wouldn’t have played all of the Big 12’s best teams this year: Utah (currently No. 2 in the CFP ranking), BYU (No. 10) and Texas Tech (No. 11).
The Wildcats likely would have one fewer loss, giving them a chance to finish 10-2 with a victory over ASU on Saturday. But their résumé would look slightly worse in the eyes of the committee. Their strength of schedule would be weakened.
My guess is that current No. 16 Arizona would be viewed similarly to No. 13 Iowa, which also can finish the regular season 10-2 with a win over Nebraska on Friday — on the outside looking in.
The one caveat is that, with a 7-2 finish in Big 12 play, Arizona might have been able to sneak into the Big 12 Championship Game (just as Iowa might make it in the Big Ten). If you win that game, you automatically make the Playoff.
And there isn’t a thing the CFP committee can do about it.
Threads
Saturday’s game against UCF may or may not be the last for Deion Sanders as Colorado’s head coach. Either way, can we restore the Buffaloes’ uniforms to their natural order, please? Somewhere along the way, someone at CU decided that the Buffs’ jersey options should include gold or gray. I’ve got another “G” word to describe those kits — gross. Colorado’s traditional uniforms — gold helmets, black shirts and gold pants for home games — are indisputably great. Have the Buffs gone a little overboard with the shininess of the gold accents during Coach Prime’s tenure? Maybe. I don’t mind that nearly as much as the dreary gray and muted gold jerseys — especially when the latter are paired with white helmets and pants. Yuck.
What he said ...
“When I came to the locker room, I might have been the only one not shivering. I got some dirty looks, too, because I was juiced. I had a ton of juice after that game. And everybody else was just, ‘Hey man, can we just get out of here?’ ” — UA offensive coordinator Seth Doege on spending the KSU game in the coaches’ booth
What he meant ...
“Do I sometimes miss being down on the sideline? Yeah. Do I sometimes wish I could feel the energy of the players and look Noah Fifita in the eyes? Sure. Are there certain things I’m missing by being upstairs? Maybe. Do I regret being in the box this past Saturday while everyone else was getting soaked and freezing their butts off? Heck no!”
The other side
“We're just out of the depth to be able to practice at some positions. There's no way, shape, or form the situation is a reason to not play good football, not even close. We're gonna play exactly how we would play regardless of the situation.” — ASU coach Kenny Dillingham on the Sun Devils’ injury-riddled secondary
Pick to click (aka #fadelev)
Someone is going to get upset in the Big 12 this week; there’s just no way every home favorite wins and covers. Could that someone be Oklahoma State? The high-powered Cowboys are coming off a stunning comeback win at ASU. They host Kansas, which might have emptied the tank in a triple-overtime loss to BYU. Another way to look at it: This KU squad is playing its you-know-what off for Lance Leipold. The Jayhawks have won two of their past five games, and the three losses have been by a combined nine points. They’ve held all five opponents to under 400 yards of offense. In a week with the potential for chalk, give me Rock Chalk plus-5.5. (season record: 4-7)
One last thing
As you surely know by now, Saturday night marks the final game in Tucson for Fifita in a UA uniform.
I truly hope everyone appreciates everything he’s done and everything he is.
In a world in which the most talented student-athletes are incentivized to chase the almighty dollar, Fifita remained loyal to the school and community that first embraced him. He isn’t the only player across the country to have made that choice, but their ranks are dwindling.
Fifita chose to stay, more than once. After Doege arrived in December 2024 to coach and mentor him, Fifita took off as a player, becoming one of the best quarterbacks in college football. The person behind the facemask never changed.
“It's one thing to be a really, really nice guy,” Doege said this week. “It's another thing to be a really, really nice guy that's a really, really good quarterback. I'm just so grateful to be part of his journey.”
We all are. And, like Doege, a lot of us are in denial that it’s nearing its conclusion.
Doege didn’t even want to talk about it. He doesn’t want to think about it. Saturday could be their last game together should Doege pursue another job and leave before Arizona’s bowl game.
Their sole focus this week, Doege said, is figuring out how to score as many points as possible in order to beat ASU. It’s the only way this story can end.
Noah Fifita jogging around the stadium with the Territorial Cup in his arms. Perhaps being lifted off his feet by his teammates. A singular, everlasting image for all of us to cherish.
We shall never see his like again.
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social