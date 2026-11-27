What he said ...

“When I came to the locker room, I might have been the only one not shivering. I got some dirty looks, too, because I was juiced. I had a ton of juice after that game. And everybody else was just, ‘Hey man, can we just get out of here?’ ” — UA offensive coordinator Seth Doege on spending the KSU game in the coaches’ booth

What he meant ...

“Do I sometimes miss being down on the sideline? Yeah. Do I sometimes wish I could feel the energy of the players and look Noah Fifita in the eyes? Sure. Are there certain things I’m missing by being upstairs? Maybe. Do I regret being in the box this past Saturday while everyone else was getting soaked and freezing their butts off? Heck no!”

The other side

“We're just out of the depth to be able to practice at some positions. There's no way, shape, or form the situation is a reason to not play good football, not even close. We're gonna play exactly how we would play regardless of the situation.” — ASU coach Kenny Dillingham on the Sun Devils’ injury-riddled secondary

Pick to click (aka #fadelev)