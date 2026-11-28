The end is here. And the stage couldn't be more perfect.
The 100th edition of the Territorial Cup Saturday night at Casino Del Sol Stadium features two bowl-eligible teams: No. 16 Arizona (8-3) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-5).
A win for the Wildcats over their arch rivals would mean Arizona has won nine games in back-to-back seasons since 1974 and '75. Arizona could reclaim the Territorial Cup for the third time in four years.
It's the perfect setting for one of the greatest players in Arizona football history to have one of the most memorable senior sendoffs in program history.
Some people can't fathom that Fifita is playing his last game in Tucson on Saturday.
"You're in denial, like, this isn't ever going to end," said Arizona offensive coordinator Seth Doege. "It's almost like you don't want to think about it, because the time I've had with him as been so special and he's such a special player."
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If there's anyone who's looking forward to Fifita leaving after this season, it's fourth-year ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham.
"I've only played him since I've been the head coach here (since 2023) and I'm tired of it," Dillingham joked. "I feel like there should be a limit to how many games you can play in the rivalry game. I think he's hit it.
"I think they should have to move on, because it sucks playing a guy who's one of the best quarterbacks in college football for four straight years at the most important position, so I got nothing but respect for that kid and the family."
Fifita "is such a special, special kid" and "this is a huge week for him because he's one of the players that spent his whole career here," said Arizona head coach Brent Brennan, who inherited Fifita as a quarterback in 2024, when he succeeded current Washington head coach Jedd Fisch, who recruited Fifita and former star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan to the UA in 2022.
Fifita is 17-7 in home games as Arizona’s starting quarterback — 11-1 since last season. This year will be his fourth Territorial Cup and he could become the first UA quarterback since Dan White in the early 1990s to win three Territorial Cups as Arizona's starting quarterback.
Fifita set Arizona's passing record and Territorial Cup record with 522 passing yards in 2023. The 2023 season, after Fifita took over for the injured Jayden de Laura, was the first step towards a prolific career in Tucson.
"He knows how important this game is to our program, our team, our alum, our university, the city of Tucson," Brennan said. "In terms of how he's viewed going forward, I think he's viewed as the best quarterback to ever play at the University of Arizona. He also might be the best human being to ever play at the University of Arizona.
"I don't know everybody that has ever played here, so maybe that's not fair, but I've never seen a player of his profile have that humility, that loyalty and that servant leadership that is him to the core, it makes him so unique in the history of Arizona football."
Since Doege and Fifita started working together — following a disastrous 2024 campaign for Fifita — at the start of last year, the Arizona quarterback has passed for 6,701 yards, 55 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on a 68% completion rate.
Fifita said, "Coach Doege changed my life."
"He changed my life forever and saved my football career," Fifita said last month. "He shaped who I am as a competitor, shaped my mentality in a way that I could never repay him.
"He's the reason I'm in this position today. ... He re-instilled that (confidence) in myself and showed me how much I could believe in myself."
Doege jokingly said Fifita is "full of (expletive)."
"He says I revived his career? He's made me a decent OC," Doege said. "My name isn't as bad as it used to be and he's the only reason. He's made this thing go. I appreciate him saying that, but I also think he's magic and he's really special. A lot of people have success because Noah Fifita is Noah Fifita. I think he just needed a vision, a plan and some belief. If you give Noah Fifita a vision, a plan and some belief behind it all, that dude will shock the world."
Added Doege: "Part of the reason I work as hard as I do, I just want that kid to have everything he's earned — and I don't want to be the reason he doesn't have it. This last home game, we want to win and that's goal number one and that's his goal, too. But I want him to go out the right way.
"He has earned it through the way he works, he prepares, how he's been loyal to this university and this program and we all love him in this building. We all want him to have success Saturday night. If I know Noah Fifita, it doesn't matter what I call, he'll find a way to make things right and challenge them.
"I don't know if I'll be around another one like him. Maybe taller? That dude has a warrior's heart and a warrior's mentality and he's the greatest human I've ever been around. He's made me so much better; he's made this program better.
"I don't want to think about the thought of not playing with him, because that's my guy."
If there's anything Doege is proud of in the two years of working with Fifita, "I've turned that dude on to 'Cholula' (hot sauce)," Doege said.
Doege first showed Fifita Cholula at breakfast before the Wildcats' loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock. Doege couldn't find Cholula to put on his eggs.
Said Doege: "I make a comment, 'We're in West Texas and there's not any Cholula in this place?' He's like, 'What is that?' 'Bro, what do you mean, what is that?' I went and found some and made him put some on his eggs and he said, 'Man, this is pretty fire.'"
Doege is known to douse Cholula on chicken alfredo pasta.
"It's going to be orange alfredo," Doege said.
When Fifita saw Doege pull out the Cholula for chicken alfredo pasta, "he starts clowning me. Clowning me."
"He's like, 'Man, you can't put Cholula on everything,'" Doege said. "'Don't hate it until you try it!'"
Not too long afterward, Doege overheard Fifita talk to his soon-to-be wife, Faith, about having chicken alfredo pasta for dinner, "and he said, 'Make sure you get some Cholula,' " Doege said.
Doege reminisced about the time Fifita showed up at Doege's house unannounced "with like seven presents" for Doege's daughter's birthday. Fifita has also surprised Doege's wife with an extravagant bouquet of flowers for their wedding anniversary.
"There will never be another one like him," Doege said. "That dude is incredible. That dude is a warrior and finds ways to win games. It's one thing to be a nice guy, it's another thing to be a nice guy that's a really, really good quarterback."
When asked about life after Fifita, Doege responded, "I don't want to think about that right now."
"I want to soak up every minute I have with one of the more special quarterbacks that has ever played here at the University of Arizona and college football in general," Doege said. "I want to soak up every minute I possibly have with that dude."
It could be decades before Arizona gets another one like Fifita. It's possible Fifita, who defied odds as a 5-8 quarterback, is a once-in-a-lifetime quarterback. In addition to setting essentially every passing record in the UA history books, he has tripled down on Arizona football as a program and his legacy. He has poured back into the Tucson community with his "First Down Faith Foundation" that hosts youth football camps.
Fifita has won the Territorial Cup twice and has won a bowl game — and quarterbacked Arizona to a 10-win season.
He's checked off every box in his Arizona career besides winning a Big 12 Championship. There's one more.
Fifita has yet to beat ASU in Tucson as a starting quarterback. His only opportunity was a 49-7 beatdown by ASU in 2024 — a game that ended with former UA defensive tackle Jacob Kongaika taking Sparky's pitchfork and stabbing the "Block A" in the middle of the field.
Fifita has a chance to add one more feather to his cap on Saturday.
"Yeah, I hate that team," Fifita said of ASU. "I hate that team with all my heart. It's nothing that they did to me. I don't have stories on what they did to me or doing anything disrespectful.
"I'll never forget the feeling of when they were winning 49-7 in Tucson and our student section was taken over by those colors, chanting those three letters. That's something that'll live in my head forever. I've built a hatred for that team.
"We have a lot of business to take care of, but when the time comes, there’s no way I’m walking off that field my last time at Casino Del Sol Stadium with a loss to that team.”
Extra points
— Former Arizona linebacker and Mike Stoops-era standout Spencer Larsen is the honorary captain for Saturday. The Mesa native was a first-team All-Pac-10 linebacker in 2007.
— Arizona running back Quincy Craig and cornerback Dwight Bootle II are questionable for Saturday, according to the latest Big 12 availability report. Linebacker Max Harris, running back Ismail Mahdi and freshman defensive tackle Keytrin Harris are listed as out for the Territorial Cup.
— Arizona is donning white helmets, navy blue jerseys and white pants — the traditional home look — for the Territorial Cup.
— The Territorial Cup is a "red out" for UA fans.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports