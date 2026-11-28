Doege jokingly said Fifita is "full of (expletive)."

"He says I revived his career? He's made me a decent OC," Doege said. "My name isn't as bad as it used to be and he's the only reason. He's made this thing go. I appreciate him saying that, but I also think he's magic and he's really special. A lot of people have success because Noah Fifita is Noah Fifita. I think he just needed a vision, a plan and some belief. If you give Noah Fifita a vision, a plan and some belief behind it all, that dude will shock the world."

Added Doege: "Part of the reason I work as hard as I do, I just want that kid to have everything he's earned — and I don't want to be the reason he doesn't have it. This last home game, we want to win and that's goal number one and that's his goal, too. But I want him to go out the right way.

"He has earned it through the way he works, he prepares, how he's been loyal to this university and this program and we all love him in this building. We all want him to have success Saturday night. If I know Noah Fifita, it doesn't matter what I call, he'll find a way to make things right and challenge them.

"I don't know if I'll be around another one like him. Maybe taller? That dude has a warrior's heart and a warrior's mentality and he's the greatest human I've ever been around. He's made me so much better; he's made this program better.

"I don't want to think about the thought of not playing with him, because that's my guy."

If there's anything Doege is proud of in the two years of working with Fifita, "I've turned that dude on to 'Cholula' (hot sauce)," Doege said.