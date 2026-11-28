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Arizona lost a linebacker commit for 2027, then gained a linebacker commit over the same weekend.

Three-star linebacker Josh Wilson committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday and flipped from South Alabama.

Arizona recently lost Houston native and three-star linebacker Davon Smith, who flipped his commitment to LSU.

The 6-2, 215-pound Wilson has edge-rushing experience and his expected to be a Chase Kennedy-esque linebacker in Arizona's defense.

Arizona currently has 16 players committed to its 2027 recruiting class, including seven from Texas.

The early signing period for the 2027 recruiting class starts on Wednesday.