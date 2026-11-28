Alert Top Story ARIZONA FOOTBALL RECRUITING Louisiana linebacker Josh Wilson commits to Arizona Wildcats Justin Spears Nov 28, 2026 Nov 28, 2026 Updated 31 mins ago Louisiana linebacker Josh Wilson (left) is joining the Arizona Wildcats in 2027. Arizona Athletics Prefer us on Google Learn More Facebook Twitter Bluesky WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Justin Spears Arizona lost a linebacker commit for 2027, then gained a linebacker commit over the same weekend. Three-star linebacker Josh Wilson committed to the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday and flipped from South Alabama. Arizona recently lost Houston native and three-star linebacker Davon Smith, who flipped his commitment to LSU. The 6-2, 215-pound Wilson has edge-rushing experience and his expected to be a Chase Kennedy-esque linebacker in Arizona's defense. Arizona currently has 16 players committed to its 2027 recruiting class, including seven from Texas. The early signing period for the 2027 recruiting class starts on Wednesday. People are also reading… Elon Musk picks a big name for massive AI data center planed in Arizona Judge rules against ex-U of A professor who alleged wrongful firing Tommy Lloyd 'unwavering' in support of RJ Godfrey after judge denies TRO request Here's what caused that power flicker across Tucson Thursday night 1 killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-10 near Marana How many Americans have an 800 credit score in 2026? 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Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Justin Spears Sports Reporter Author facebook Author twitter Author email Related to this story Tucson's Top Sports Stories: November 28 See what the top sports stories are for UA and Tucson. All-Territorial Cup Teams for the Arizona Wildcats and ASU Sun Devils A position-by-position rundown of Arizona and ASU's notable all-time performers in the Territorial Cup rivalry. Legendary Arizona QB Noah Fifita takes the stage in Tucson one last time Noah Fifita is set to play in his final home game and the Arizona quarterback has a chance to do something he’s never done before: beat ASU in Tucson. Live updates: Arizona thumps ASU 42-21 in 100th Territorial Cup It's game day! The 16th-ranked Arizona Wildcats are taking on the Arizona State Sun Devils for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup. 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