Kennedy, "from when he got here as a transfer from Utah to where he's at now, it's almost like two different players," Gonzales said.

"When you have that leadership, the experience and the success from last year, we have a dangerous duo there," Gonzales added.

Brown is entering his third season as Arizona's starting middle linebacker after being a backup during the Wildcats' run to the Alamo Bowl in 2023.

After a mild sophomore season, Brown had a career-high 93 tackles last season — the second-most tackles behind Las Vegas Raiders safety and All-Big 12 selection Dalton Johnson. The 6-2, 228-pound Brown has 168 tackles, 12.5 stops for loss, four sacks, five pass deflections, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and an interception in his UA career.

"Taye Brown is one of the best linebackers in the Big 12, if not the best," Gonzales said. "I've tried my tail off to out-recruit him, and I can't. That is fantastic."

Brown said Gonzales is "always trying to motivate me and push me to be my best and not let me get comfortable.”

"It started last year with the guys he brought in," Brown said. "We brought in really good guys, like Max Harris and Riley Wilson. (Gonzales has) pushed me to be my best every day. We brought in some new guys this year, like (Memphis transfer Everett Roussaw and Georgetown transfer Cooper Blomstrom), they're good, as well. He pushes me to be my best or else I'm going to get my spot taken."

Bringuel said Arizona's senior linebacker "is the ultimate display of process."