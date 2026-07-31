"We've talked about that and that's a focus going into this game: let's not beat ourselves and make sure we make smart decisions with the football. Take care of the football, let the defense be great and let's win this game however we have to. Ja'Rome knows he's got a great opportunity ahead of him to lead this team to a championship. He's ready for the opportunity and chance."

Who's been the unsung hero of the offense this season?

A: "(Running back) Brandon Mackey. I don't think he gets a lot of recognition. When Brandon Mackey is running well, it's very hard to stop our offense. You gotta also factor in (running back) TD Ayo-Durojaiye, who plays off Brandon Mackey and is a downhill and physical runner. He also opens up the receivers and gets man-to-man coverage. We've got a lot of weapons on offense that make us very dangerous."

How is the team's confidence this week?

A: "We're 5-3 after the bye week. The three games we lost were at home, but we're 4-0 at home. We're a very good home team, but now we're on the road. We're going to bring the same energy from the home games to the road games. We're a tough team to beat and we know we deserve to be in the playoffs. I think we're going to shock a lot of people on Sunday."

What does it say about the team to make the playoffs despite the sluggish start?