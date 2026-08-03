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MIAMI — It was just one of a hundred plays without pads during the first week of Miami Dolphins training, but something that was so eye-opening, so surprising it dropped jaws.

The Dolphins were running the ball effectively during a red zone focused practice on Friday, and doing it primarily behind the right side of the offensive line.

On one particular play, Jonah Savaiinaea dug out the running lane so much he could be spotted picking up, and then throwing defensive tackle Kenneth Grant a few feet away from the play.

The play was so violent Savaiinaea looked like Uncle Phil throwing D.J. Jazzy Jeff out of the mansion during the popular 1990s “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” sitcom.

Again, it was just one play, but a welcomed sight from one of the team’s biggest mysteries, a player perceived to be the weak link of the offensive line, if not the entire offense.

“These past two or three days, I’ve been confident out there. I’ve been watching myself, and I was like, ‘Damn, I didn’t have this, this time last year,’” Savaiinaea said on Sunday, a day the Miami’s offense dominated the defense. “I was flying off the ball. I got guys that I’m working out with, like Brew (Aaron Brewer), and the rest of the guys that are pushing me to become the best version of myself. Just seeing myself on film, I completely changed.”

And change is good because Savaiinaea, a former Arizona standout the Dolphins traded up to select in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft, was a disaster last season.