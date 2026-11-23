Brent Brennan has experienced every emotion possible in the Territorial Cup.
In Brennan's first season as head coach of the Wildcats in 2024, the Cam Skattebo- and Sam Leavitt-led Arizona State Sun Devils waltzed into Tucson and won 49-7 en route to the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff.
Arizona avenged its loss the following season by beating ASU in Tempe to cap its nine-win regular season, becoming the eighth team in program history to accomplish that feat.
Brennan recalled "the excitement of that sideline the moment it went to double zeros" and Arizona beat ASU, 23-7.
"Our sideline exploded and just the smile and joy on those players' faces, the hugs, the tears, the magic of that moment, it will stay with me forever," Brennan said.
Arizona often preaches "nameless, faceless opponent," but Brennan understands the importance of the Territorial Cup — the "unique intensity to the game," as he described it.
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"How much it means to everybody in the building, it's not just the level of excitement and enthusiasm or interest in the game, it's also how much it means to everyone who's a part of the program," Brennan said. "Trainers, strength coaches, coaches, players, all of that, that part of it makes it feel impactful.
"Because it's this game, with these guys, it's something you feel for the rest of the year. It's a part of every conversation you have for the rest of the year. The other games don't mean as much outside of the building. It doesn't have the same intensity, interest or excitement as this one does."
ASU fourth-year head coach Kenny Dillingham said Saturday is "the biggest game of the year" for the Sun Devils.
"You'll be remembered for winning championships, and then you'll be remembered for playing good versus the team down south," Dillingham said. "Everything else just kind of gets bottled up into another year. ... So I think for us, it's just educating them on why this is important, because it's going to be something you're remembered by and you'll talk about it forever."
Both programs are coming off the heels of overtime games. After Arizona's "soul-crushing loss" to No. 2 Utah in Tucson, the Wildcats went on the road to win a "mental-toughness game" against Kansas State in rainy Manhattan. ASU frittered away a 27-3 lead to Oklahoma State and lost to the Cowboys, 30-27, in overtime in Tempe.
Despite the loss, ASU "is playing really good football right now," Brennan said.
The Sun Devils "found something with their quarterback" Jake Fette, a freshman from El Paso, Texas. The former four-star quarterback has started four games this season and has passed for 855 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. Fette took over for the injured Mikey Keene, who suffered a knee injury, after Keene took over for the benched Cutter Boley.
ASU freshman running back Cardae Mack, who is ninth in the Big 12 in rushing yards (780), is a "big-time tailback" and "runs hard and breaks tackles. He's really impressive," Brennan said.
ASU breakout receiver Reed Harris leads the Big 12 in receiving with 1,159 yards and 11 touchdowns on 70 receptions. The Great Falls, Montana native and Boston College transfer is expected to be a first-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft.
"This is one of the best receiving corps I've seen in the Big 12," Brennan said. "Harris is a special football player. All-conference type guy, can run, outstanding on 50-50 balls. It's an impressive outfit."
The Sun Devils are "tough on third down," Brennan added, and have the best third-down defense in the Big 12, allowing 49 conversions on 147 third-down plays — a 33.3% conversion rate.
"This is a hell of a challenge for our football team," Brennan said. "This is a huge night. It's Thanksgiving week and I hope everyone has a great Thanksgiving, but that's not what this week is about for me or for our football team. It's about the battle with the team up north. I'm optimistic our fans are going to show out the way they did two weeks ago for our game against Utah."
Brennan encouraged fans to attend the Territorial Cup "to put a backstop on a great Thanksgiving weekend.
"It will be an incredible game to watch (quarterback) Noah Fifita and these amazing seniors play their final game at Casino Del Sol Stadium," Brennan said.
Here are other questions and items Brennan addressed to start the week of preparation for the 100th edition of the Territorial Cup.
Considering the conditions were rainy and slick, what did you think of how the special teams units performed at Kansas State?
A: "I thought they were outstanding all night. Any time you think about the operation of the snap, hold and kick of the critical field goals we hit during the game, I thought all of those guys did a great job. ... These guys are one of these teams that prides themselves in the kicking game."
Saturday is Fifita's last home game, so what do you think this week means to him and how do you envision the emotions of that game for him and what the celebration will be like?
A: "He is such a special, special kid. This is a huge week for him because he's one of the players that spent his whole career here. He knows how important this game is to our program, our team, our alum, our university, the city of Tucson.
"In terms of how he's viewed going forward, I think he's viewed as the best quarterback to ever play at the University of Arizona. He also might be the best human being to ever play at the University of Arizona.
"I don't know everybody that has ever played here, so maybe that's not fair, but I've never seen a player of his profile have that humility, that loyalty and that servant leadership that is him to the core, it makes him so unique in the history of Arizona football."
Two years ago, ASU came to Tucson as the top team in the Big 12 and a CFP team. This time, it's a different story. How would you describe the challenges of consistently winning in today's college football landscape?
A: "Look at our last three weeks. It doesn't matter. College football is so challenging. Across the board, you're seeing more and more parity by nature of transfer portal, NIL and (revenue) share.
"When you look at the top 25 teams, everybody is beating each other. That used to not happen quite as much. As it plays out with the team up north, they're always epic. They're always four-quarter, last-drive, last-play games. That's what makes those rivalry games so special.
"There's so much emotion in the games, so much history in the games. This one, in the Territorial Cup, you have a state population where so many people went to one or the other. It's around you all the time and it's always part of the discussion when you're around people from the state of Arizona. ... There's so much overlap, which adds an intensity to the game."
What does it say about your team's mental fortitude the last few weeks, beating TCU and Kansas State in thrilling fashion and nearly upsetting Utah?
A: "That speaks to the player leadership on the team. That speaks to the fight of the seniors that have meant so much to the program and have put so much into it, just how hard they work in the offseason and how hard we work as a team in connection and supporting and believing in each other.
"I think that plays out in those moments where it is really tough. It plays out in those moments where it doesn't look good. When you're in that situation, like we were on Saturday night, what choice do you have?
"Do you want to believe you can or believe you can't? Which way is more fun? Which way gives you a better chance for the outcome you want? Cardiac Cats, it sounds appropriate, because it has felt that way the last three weeks."
Cole invited to East-West Shrine Bowl
Arizona cornerback Jay'Vion Cole, who will be one of roughly 20 players participating in Senior Day on Saturday, was invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl.
Cole is the latest Wildcat to participate in the pre-NFL Draft showcase at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas in February.
Former Arizona safety Dalton Johnson, wide receiver Kris Hutson and running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt recently played in the East-West Shrine Bowl. Croskey-Merritt, who's now in his second season with the Washington Commanders, was the Offensive MVP of the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2025.
Cole has 28 tackles, six pass deflections, a forced fumble and an interception this season. Cole is Arizona's highest-graded (80.4) starting defender on Pro Football Focus this season.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is on Thursday, Feb. 4, which will be televised on ION.
Extra points
— Dillingham, on facing Fifita for a fourth straight season: "I've only played him since I've been the head coach here. I'm tired of it. I feel like there should be a limit to how many games you can play in the rivalry game. I think he's hit it.
"I think they should have to move on, because it sucks playing a guy who's one of the best quarterbacks in college football for four straight years at the most important position, so I got nothing but respect for that kid and the family.
— Several bowl projections have the Wildcats playing in either the Las Vegas Bowl or Old El Paso Sun Bowl. Arizona could potentially play against a Big 12 school in the Alamo Bowl as a Pac-12 legacy team.
— Arizona is one of six schools to have a team ranked 16 or higher in the Associated Press Top 25 Polls for football and men's basketball, along with Texas, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas Tech and UCLA.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports