"In terms of how he's viewed going forward, I think he's viewed as the best quarterback to ever play at the University of Arizona. He also might be the best human being to ever play at the University of Arizona.

"I don't know everybody that has ever played here, so maybe that's not fair, but I've never seen a player of his profile have that humility, that loyalty and that servant leadership that is him to the core, it makes him so unique in the history of Arizona football."

Two years ago, ASU came to Tucson as the top team in the Big 12 and a CFP team. This time, it's a different story. How would you describe the challenges of consistently winning in today's college football landscape?

A: "Look at our last three weeks. It doesn't matter. College football is so challenging. Across the board, you're seeing more and more parity by nature of transfer portal, NIL and (revenue) share.

"When you look at the top 25 teams, everybody is beating each other. That used to not happen quite as much. As it plays out with the team up north, they're always epic. They're always four-quarter, last-drive, last-play games. That's what makes those rivalry games so special.

"There's so much emotion in the games, so much history in the games. This one, in the Territorial Cup, you have a state population where so many people went to one or the other. It's around you all the time and it's always part of the discussion when you're around people from the state of Arizona. ... There's so much overlap, which adds an intensity to the game."