“If the goal is to play great football every week and have a chance to be in every game and win every game, then thinking about it in terms of stats doesn't hit my brain the right way.”

Offensive coordinator Seth Doege said he wouldn’t alter the game plan to boost Fifita’s numbers. If the Wildcats are at the 5-yard line, Doege will call what he believes is the best play to score a touchdown.

“I’m gonna call this game to win this game, period,” Doege said. “If we need to throw it to win the game, we’re gonna throw it to win the game. If we need to run it to win the game, we’re gonna run it.”

As much as I’d like Fifita to be a Heisman finalist — Arizona has never had one — I can’t disagree with that thinking. Besides, winning is paramount in Fifita’s campaign. His stats won’t matter if Arizona goes 7-5.

Take that for data!

Depending on how you measure it, Arizona has 10 returning starters on offense and defense this season — tied for fourth most in the 16-team Big 12, per CBSSports.com, which compiled that data for every team in FBS.

That figure used to be a bigger deal than it is today. The transfer portal has changed so much about college football (and college sports overall).

Maybe it’s just a coincidence that the three teams that have more returning starters than Arizona — Texas Tech (13), BYU (13) and Houston (12) — are three of the four Big 12 teams that are ranked in the AP Top 25 and considered favorites to win the league. Or maybe it’s not.