“Lev it on the Field” is back for the 2026 season opener against NAU. It’s the Star’s unique look at Arizona’s upcoming football matchup and other happenings around the Big 12 through the eyes of UA beat reporter-turned-columnist Michael Lev. Away we go ...
We all remember what happened when Arizona hosted NAU in 2021. Heck, even the ’24 matchup was tighter than anyone expected.
So we’re not assuming anything here.
However, should Saturday’s matchup play out as the point spread — 32.5 points as of this writing — suggests, Brent Brennan and his staff will have a decision to make:
How long should they keep star quarterback Noah Fifita in the game?
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Every coaching staff wrestles with this issue in one-sided games. The calculus is different this year because Fifita has a shot — albeit a long one — to win the Heisman Trophy.
If Fifita finishes the season with, say, 35 touchdown passes, some voters will examine his game log to determine exactly how he got there. Many won’t. So why not keep him in for an extra, stat-padding drive against the Lumberjacks should the Wildcats take a commanding lead in the fourth quarter?
There are two main reasons not to: (1) It’s not in the best interest of the team; and (2) Fifita wouldn’t want it that way.
“The thing I know about Noah is that all Noah cares about is winning,” Brennan said. “If we're keeping him out there for something that is selfish or about Noah, I don't think he'd be up for that. He's not that kind of person. He's not that kind of teammate.
“If the goal is to play great football every week and have a chance to be in every game and win every game, then thinking about it in terms of stats doesn't hit my brain the right way.”
Offensive coordinator Seth Doege said he wouldn’t alter the game plan to boost Fifita’s numbers. If the Wildcats are at the 5-yard line, Doege will call what he believes is the best play to score a touchdown.
“I’m gonna call this game to win this game, period,” Doege said. “If we need to throw it to win the game, we’re gonna throw it to win the game. If we need to run it to win the game, we’re gonna run it.”
As much as I’d like Fifita to be a Heisman finalist — Arizona has never had one — I can’t disagree with that thinking. Besides, winning is paramount in Fifita’s campaign. His stats won’t matter if Arizona goes 7-5.
Take that for data!
Depending on how you measure it, Arizona has 10 returning starters on offense and defense this season — tied for fourth most in the 16-team Big 12, per CBSSports.com, which compiled that data for every team in FBS.
That figure used to be a bigger deal than it is today. The transfer portal has changed so much about college football (and college sports overall).
Maybe it’s just a coincidence that the three teams that have more returning starters than Arizona — Texas Tech (13), BYU (13) and Houston (12) — are three of the four Big 12 teams that are ranked in the AP Top 25 and considered favorites to win the league. Or maybe it’s not.
Brennan believes that continuity makes for “a much more invested team” because the players have “been together longer.”
“The fact that our kids are having a good experience playing at the U of A or being a part of this program speaks to the retention,” he said. “That's why you see a lot of carryover from last year's roster to this in terms of what that opening-day depth chart looks like.”
The top seven teams in the AP poll all have at least 10 returning starters. USC has the most in FBS with 15. The Trojans are tied for 14th in the preseason poll.
The average number of returning starters in the Big 12 is 6.94. Iowa State is one of two teams in the nation with none. North Texas is the other. Many former UNT players followed Eric Morris to Oklahoma State and are starting for the Cowboys.
(Rincon) Market report
Going up: Roster overhauls
Everything is bigger in ... Oklahoma? Oklahoma State has 91 newcomers on its roster — believed to be the most on one team in college football history. Colorado had 87 in 2023, Deion Sanders’ first season in Boulder. Not to be outdone, West Virginia has 88 new players in Rich Rodriguez’s second season back in Morgantown. Can the Cowboys and Mountaineers compete for the conference crown — or at least make a bowl game — with so many new players? TBD.
Going down: Media bans
TCU rescinded the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s credentials — and banned the outlet from covering Horned Frog sports — after objecting to its coverage of a locker-room incident that resulted in a player being hospitalized and another being charged with assault and dismissed from the team. TCU then scored just 10 points in a desultory defeat in Dublin. TCU defenders criticized the Star-Telegram’s initial characterization of the incident. That’s not the point. The dispute should have been handled behind closed doors. TCU’s actions made a bad situation worse. (Editor’s note: TCU announced Friday that the Star-Telegram’s credentials have been restored.)
A question from my X
“How does no redshirt year for players change our HS recruiting strategy?” — @MarceloM0908 via X
The new five-for-five eligibility structure means that redshirts are a thing of the past. Student-athletes can play up to five seasons. It doesn’t matter if you play one game or 12 — it counts the same.
That change doesn’t appear to have impacted Arizona’s recruiting for the class of 2027. The Wildcats have 18 commitments, per 247Sports. They had 17 freshman enrollees this year.
Where it could come into play is the next portal cycle.
Arizona lists 29 players as seniors. Some would have gotten a fifth year anyway because they previously redshirted. Many who wouldn’t have — such as running back Kedrick Reescano and linebacker Taye Brown — now will have that option.
As such, the Wildcats might not have as many needs in the portal. That class could be smaller — and cheaper.
Threads
Baylor will wear a traditional combination for its opener against Auburn in Atlanta — green helmets, white jerseys, green pants. It’s a clean, simple look that shows off BU’s school colors — which it foolishly strayed from in last year’s meeting. Auburn is countering with what it calls a “classic fit” — white, blue, white. This is how it should be — unlike what Wisconsin will be donning against Notre Dame at Lambeau Field on Sunday. Those all-reds with silver numbers and accents just scream “trying too hard.”
What he said ...
“I've been working on the BYU stuff since Jan. 4. I took one day (off after) the bowl game, and then we started in. Those guys had to have BYU broken down before they went on vacation.” — UA defensive coordinator Danny Gonzales
What he meant ...
“Am I obsessed with stopping Bear Bachmeier and beating BYU after what happened last season? Yes. Did that take anything away from this week’s prep for NAU? No. This game will not be as easy as 1-2-3 for Team 123.”
The other side
“You'd like to think that we'll make a lot of improvements from Week 1 to Week 2. It's difficult playing a team that hasn't played yet and not knowing what to expect. Maybe there are some things that are different schematically for them in all three phases from a year ago. Some of those things we'll have to gather information (on) as we go through the ballgame.” — NAU head coach Brian Wright
Pick to click (aka #fadelev)
Cincinnati, which ended last season with five straight losses, is favored by 7.5 points over Boston College, which went 2-10 last year. Both are picked to finish near the bottom of their respective conferences while seeking quick turnarounds to at least get back to respectability. I like BC’s chances better under Bill O’Brien. In fact, on this week’s Wildcast podcast, I picked the Eagles to win outright. If it happens, Scott Satterfield’s seat will get that much hotter. (season record: 0-0)
One last thing
Barring a monsoon, there are no excuses for lackluster attendance for the opener.
The kickoff time of 6:30 p.m. is perfect — not too early, not too late.
The stadium has new lighting and a new sound system, among other upgrades.
The team is coming off a 9-4 season and has a star quarterback in Fifita who’s proved his loyalty to Tucson time and again.
The UA has even brought back free shuttle service from Hi Corbett Field.
I asked a UA spokesman Thursday how ticket sales are going for NAU. “We are currently pacing similar to last season’s home opener,” he said.
The announced crowd for Hawaii was 42,423. Not terrible. It was also the highest attendance for any home game besides BYU.
It’s time to show up and show out, my fellow Tucsonans.
If not now, when?
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social