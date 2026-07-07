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Arizona State won the inaugural Allstate Commissioner’s Cup last year.

Arizona refused to let the Sun Devils have all the glory.

UA Athletics captured the Cup for 2025-26, the Big 12 Conference announced Tuesday at Football Media Days in Frisco, Texas.

The Commissioner’s Cup “was created to recognize Big 12 athletic departments for their efforts in fostering an environment that develops student-athletes both on and off the field,” according to a news release.

Points are accrued through Big 12 championship results, regular-season performance and off-field achievements, including academics, graduation outcomes, career development and community service.

Arizona, which had a league-high 1,377.625 points, won Big 12 regular-season and tournament titles in men’s basketball, as well as the men’s tennis regular-season crown.

Men’s basketball and men’s golf advanced to the Final Four in their respective sports. Men’s tennis made the Elite Eight for the first time in school history. The football team won nine games. The women’s triathlon team captured its second straight national championship.

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark presented the Commissioner’s Cup to UA athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois Tuesday morning.

“We are extremely proud of our entire athletics department, from student-athletes to coaches to staff,” Reed-Francois said in the release. “Winning the Allstate Commissioner’s Cup not only reflects competitive success in one of the nation’s top conferences but also our commitment to academic excellence and community engagement.