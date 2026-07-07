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Arizona softball’s new hitting coach put up prolific numbers as a player, has roots on the West Coast and has a previous tie to the UA program.

Arizona on Tuesday added Danielle Gibson Whorton to its coaching staff. Gibson Whorton comes to Tucson after one season at Cal. She spent the previous two seasons at Arkansas, where she starred as a player from 2019-22.

"Danielle has distinguished herself at every level of the game,” UA head coach Caitlin Lowe said in a news release. “She brings an exceptional understanding of offensive development, a relentless work ethic and a genuine passion for mentoring student-athletes. Our hitters will benefit tremendously from her experience, energy and competitive mindset, and we couldn't be more excited to welcome her to the Wildcat family."

Gibson Whorton succeeds Amber Freeman, who joined the Texas staff earlier in the offseason.

Freeman played at Arizona State, which is where Gibson Whorton started her college playing career. The Murrieta, California, product earned All-Pac-12 honors as a freshman before transferring to Arkansas.

Gibson Whorton set multiple single-season and career records during her time as a Razorback, including becoming the program’s all-time leader in RBIs and total bases.