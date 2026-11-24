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Arizona softball’s 2027 schedule features 13 opponents who made the NCAA Tournament last season, including Women’s College World Series participants UCLA and Texas Tech.

The Wildcats will play 30 home games at Hillenbrand Stadium, starting with the season opener vs. Weber State on Feb. 11.

Arizona will play a version of a home-and-home with longtime rival UCLA. The two will square off on Feb. 14 in Tucson in the Candrea Classic. Then, on April 3, the Bruins will host the Wildcats as part of a tournament taking place during Arizona’s Big 12 bye week.

Texas Tech, the national runner-up each of the past two seasons, visits Tucson for a three-game series April 16-18.

The Wildcats’ nonconference schedule also features games against teams they faced in the NCAA Tournament last season.

Arizona will play Duke, which eliminated the Cats from the Durham Regional last season, Feb. 12 and 13 in the Candrea Classic.

Marshall also was part of that regional. Arizona will face the Thundering Herd Feb. 19 and 20 in the Hillenbrand Invitational. Oregon is participating in that tournament as well and will face Arizona on Feb. 19 and 21.

The final home tournament, the Bear Down Fiesta, features two games against LSU on Feb. 25 and 27.

Arizona will participate in the Judi Garman Classic in Fullerton, California, March 4-6 before beginning conference play March 12 vs. Iowa State.

Arizona visits rival Arizona State March 25-27. The Wildcats conclude Big 12 play May 7-9 at UCF.