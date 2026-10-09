One of the biggest challenges for Arizona on Saturday is its ability to make substitutions in between plays against a fast-paced team.

"We try to sub even when people go tempo," Gonzales said. "We won't be able to with this group. It's gotta be very efficient. ... The reason people do tempo is they try to make you vanilla. Let's see if they can make us vanilla."

Arizona used 11 defensive linemen and seven linebackers in last week's 34-7 win over Cincinnati. When a play ends out of bounds or on West Virginia's sidelines or if the Mountaineers make substitutions, that's when Arizona is able to sub players. The Wildcats "have to be on top of it" against WVU, Gonzales said.

"We play a lot of guys there and so I think that's part of it," Brennan said. "How do we keep them fresh? How can we handle the tempo and substituting? With the tempo that's going to be presented by West Virginia, that's one of those things that's really important in terms of getting lined up, getting the call and being able to execute at a high level."

Arizona's rushing defense is arguably the best unit West Virginia has faced all season. The Wildcats have only allowed 79 rushing yards per game, which ranks third in the Big 12 and 11th in college football.

Arizona played against Cincinnati's rushing attack, which was the second-best in the conference at the time, and held the Bearcats to 74 rushing yards, the fewest for Cincinnati since the 2022 Wasabi Fenway Bowl.

Rodriguez called Arizona "the blitz-happiest team we’ve played since I’ve come back — probably the best I’ve seen in the last six, seven years."