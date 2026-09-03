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And … we’re back.

College football season is here. So is “Big 12 Bonanza” — aka, our weekly Big 12 football predictions.

The crew is the same as last season: staff members Michael Lev and Justin Spears, plus Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.

Each week, the trio will pick as many as eight Big 12 games straight up and against the spread.

Last year, Justin had the best record ATS — albeit under .500 at 52-56.

We picked the Week 0 game between TCU and North Carolina offline. Michael was the only one who took the Tar Heels with the points. Everyone had TCU winning straight up. So we’re all off to a flying start.

This week’s picks are a bit chalky, and there’s a lot of consensus, but that’s not unusual for Week 1.

For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of Arizona’s season opener vs. NAU — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

THURSDAY, Sept. 3

Matchup: Colorado (+7) at Georgia Tech

Time/TV: 5 p.m., ESPN

Hamm's prediction: Georgia Tech to win and cover

Lev’s prediction: Georgia Tech to win and cover