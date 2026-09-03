And … we’re back.
College football season is here. So is “Big 12 Bonanza” — aka, our weekly Big 12 football predictions.
The crew is the same as last season: staff members Michael Lev and Justin Spears, plus Jordan Hamm of Sports360AZ.com.
Each week, the trio will pick as many as eight Big 12 games straight up and against the spread.
Last year, Justin had the best record ATS — albeit under .500 at 52-56.
We picked the Week 0 game between TCU and North Carolina offline. Michael was the only one who took the Tar Heels with the points. Everyone had TCU winning straight up. So we’re all off to a flying start.
This week’s picks are a bit chalky, and there’s a lot of consensus, but that’s not unusual for Week 1.
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For more on our predictions — plus a complete breakdown of Arizona’s season opener vs. NAU — check out The Wildcast. It’s available on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
THURSDAY, Sept. 3
Matchup: Colorado (+7) at Georgia Tech
Time/TV: 5 p.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Georgia Tech to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Georgia Tech to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Georgia Tech to win and cover
SATURDAY, Sept. 5
Matchup: Oregon State (+20.5) at No. 23 Houston
Time/TV: 9 a.m., ESPN
Hamm's prediction: Houston to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Houston to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Houston to win and cover
Matchup: Coastal Carolina (+21) at West Virginia
Time/TV: 9 a.m., TNT/HBO Max
Hamm's prediction: West Virginia to win, Coastal Carolina to cover
Lev’s prediction: West Virginia to win, Coastal Carolina to cover
Spears’ prediction: West Virginia to win, Coastal Carolina to cover
Matchup: Baylor (+7) vs. Auburn (at Atlanta)
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., ABC/9
Hamm's prediction: Auburn to win, Baylor to cover
Lev’s prediction: Auburn to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Auburn to win and cover
Matchup: Boston College (+7.5) at Cincinnati
Time/TV: 12:30 p.m., FOX/11
Hamm's prediction: Cincinnati to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Boston College to win outright
Spears’ prediction: Cincinnati to win, Boston College to cover
Matchup: Oklahoma State (-13) at Tulsa
Time/TV: 12:45 p.m., ESPNU
Hamm's prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Lev’s prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Spears’ prediction: Oklahoma State to win and cover
Matchup: NAU (+33.5) at Arizona
Time/TV: 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
Hamm's prediction: Arizona to win, NAU to cover
Lev’s prediction: Arizona to win, NAU to cover
Spears’ prediction: Arizona to win, NAU to cover
Matchup: Morgan State (+43.5) at Arizona State
Time/TV: 7 p.m., ESPN+
Hamm's prediction: ASU to win, Morgan State to cover
Lev’s prediction: ASU to win, Morgan State to cover
Spears’ prediction: ASU to win, Morgan State to cover
LAST WEEK'S RECORDS
Hamm: 0-1 straight up, 0-1 against the spread
Lev: 0-1 SU, 1-0 ATS
Spears: 0-1 SU, 0-1 ATS
SEASON TO DATE
Hamm: 0-1 SU, 0-1 ATS
Lev: 0-1 SU, 1-0 ATS
Spears: 0-1 SU, 0-1 ATS
Contact sports reporter/columnist Michael Lev at mlev@tucson.com. On X (Twitter): @michaeljlev. On Bluesky: @michaeljlev.bsky.social