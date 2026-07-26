The Cats Corner takes over the section that was formerly used by players’ families during games, but with the Wildcats changing sidelines for the 2026 season, players’ families will now sit on the west side of Casino Del Sol Stadium. Visiting teams will now stand on the sideline in front of the Zona Zoo.

Arizona’s road loss to Kansas State in 2024 “planted the seed for us to flip the benches,” said Reed-Francois.

“We were hearing some very interesting comments from their fans and they were behind our bench,” added Arizona’s athletic director.

Added Arizona head coach Brent Brennan: “I was standing with Desireé at the game against Kansas State. The student section was on our sideline. Her and I were talking about the old Pac-12 rule, where you couldn't have the student section on the visiting team's sideline. In the Big 12, that's not a rule.

"Right behind me, the students were all over me. They found really creative things to say about my mom, my sister — they were relentless! ... At that point, Desireé and I started talking about putting the visiting team in front of the Zona Zoo, because the Zona Zoo is one of the best parts about coming to game day here. They're rowdy, having a great time and add incredible energy to the environment. Maybe we can turn some of that on the opponent?"

There’s going to be several changes to the game-day atmosphere this season, but the most notable ones will be where the Wildcats stand during the game, lighting, sound and the variety of seating options.