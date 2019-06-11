Public Brewhouse, the downtown-area microbrewery tucked away near North Fourth Avenue, will soon have a second location on Tucson's east side.
Owner Mike Gura plans to open Public Taphouse in the old Sierra Bonita Vineyards tasting room at 6720 E. Camino Principal off of East Tanque Verde Road, within the next couple of months.
The new spot will offer all of Public Brewhouse's beers on tap, a healthy selection of local and national craft beers in cans and bottles, and a variety of wines.
"We are a really small production, so distribution is hard for us," Gura said. "This gives us another location in a different part of town where we can get our beer."
Gura, who lives on the east side of Tucson, said he was approached by his friend, Sierra Bonita Vineyards owner John Smith to see if he’d like to take over the space.
"(John) is a lawyer with three kids who is also in the reserves," Gura said. "It was a little too much for them at the moment to manage life and winemaking."
Gura opened Public Brewhouse at 209 N. Hoff Avenue, the next street over from North Fourth Avenue, nearly four years ago, and has since developed a strong following.
“We have a great, diverse group of regulars,” Gura said. “We have people who were regulars at The Buffet who are now regulars at the brewery. It is awesome to see.”
Gura said that they are actively looking for an additional space in Tucson where they’d have the room to increase their beer production.
At 450 square feet, the new Public Taphouse does not fit their production needs, but it is still a good opportunity, Gura said.
"The hope is to add a big patio to the space," Gura said. "We'll feel things out after we open."