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The Arizona Daily Star's website has no paywall for the 4th of July weekend. Catch up on the Star's reporting on immigration detention with the following news stories:

• 'They’re torturing me': ICE uses solitary confinement to scare people into self-deporting: U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement's use of solitary confinement violates detainees' rights and the U.S. Constitution, according to the first of two stories in an Arizona Daily Star and Lee Enterprises investigation, published in May.

• She was suicidal after being sexually assaulted in Iran. ICE’s solution? Solitary confinement: ICE uses solitary confinement as a 'quick fix' for mental health issues, a Star and Lee Enterprises investigation found. Read the second of two stories in the investigation.

• ICE detained grandmother with dementia, who uses wheelchair, for nine months in Arizona: Cuban asylum seeker Julia Benitez, 79, often didn't know where she was, nor why she was detained, during her nine months at Eloy Detention Center. ICE ignored her family's pleas to let them care for Benitez as her health deteriorated in detention, her daughter told the Star.