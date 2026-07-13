The agency saved some of that money and has recently launched a new series of TV ads, even as he told state lawmakers in June he needed more funds to help manage the program.

"My job is to further improve Arizona's already excellent public schools, but if your school's not meeting your child's needs, you have choices," Horne says in an ad that ran on a local news show June 30.

News about the state's Empowerment Scholarship Account program has exploded in recent weeks as Republican lawmakers tried hard-boiled deal-making to stop a ballot measure that could gut it. The Arizona Education Association turned in over 420,000 signatures for its measure, the Protect Education Act, on July 2.

Horne told The Republic his staff chose when to run the latest batch of ads, not him, and that's when he found out about the "leftover" funds.

"If we didn't spend this, we would have been violation with the Legislature," he said. "I was under very clear instructions."

The ads will continue after the primary election, he said.

"If the ads were designed to help me politically, we would have gotten them all out before the primary," Horne said.

Yee has criticized Horne's use of state funds for ads on the campaign trail and at debates. Horne told The Republic she had no valid reason to do that, given that's what the money was for.

He is among the critics of TV ads Yee has been airing for a college savings program, saying he's been getting emails from people who don't like them.