Years at Arizona: 1991-92

What she did: In the early ‘90s, Annika Sörenstam took a chance on the UA.

She had never been to Tucson before, but she decided if she didn’t like it, she could always go back home to Sweden.

She ended up staying two years.

“Right here (Omni Tucson National Resort) was my first stop when I got to Tucson. But it was in August, and you can imagine it was a little hot,” she told the Star a few years ago. “I’ve never experienced heat like that. But I stayed in one of the rooms … right by the range. I told them I was 19, then I get here in the dark and after a long travel day, I went to sleep. I woke up and open the blinds and there was a range and … I was blown away. I mean I really had this type of beautiful resort before and I was like, ‘Wow! This is a good start to college life.’”

In her two years in Tucson, Sörenstam won the NCAA Individual Championship and Pac-10 title, earning her All-American and National Player of the Year honors.

Much like Jim Furyk on our men’s Mount Rushmore, playing for Arizona helped catapult them into greatness in the golf world.

After deciding to continue her professional career, Sörenstam joined the LPGA Tour in 1994, where she saw even more success.