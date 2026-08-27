The 6-2, 243-pound Blomstrom “is more technically advanced than Riley Wilson last year,” Gonzales said.

Prior to Arizona, Blomstrom and Roussaw were considered one-trick ponies. Even though they’re playing off the ball more than their previous stops, that won’t prevent Arizona’s coaches from showcasing exactly why they were initially attracted to them in the portal, especially Blomstrom, who could conceivably start alongside Kennedy and Taye Brown in the season opener against Northern Arizona next Saturday.

“For us, we want to enhance those skills, so we want to highlight them,” Bringuel said. “The defense, it gives us the flexibility to use him in that manner. He has a great skill set off the edge, so, heck yeah, we’re going to utilize that. He’s strong, he’s physical, he’s got pass-rush ability — we’re going to utilize that. But it’s my job as a coach to enhance the other assets of his game, so playing off the ball and doing stuff like that. He’s done a great job of being open to those different dynamics.”

To make the transition successful, from defensive end to linebacker, “you have to be a natural football player and understand how plays are going to hit,” Gonzales said.

“Really good football players … they naturally see where the ball is going to hit and they know how to make people miss,” Gonzales said. “If you take on an offensive lineman every single time, the law of nature is they’re going to beat your tail, because they’re 330 pounds and we’re 230.