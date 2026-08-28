Arizona treated the last week of training camp “exactly like a game week for the players.”

“When you have 50 new guys on the team, they’ve never been through a game week with our program, so we were just trying to get them to see what it looks like, what it feels like,” Brennan said.

Brennan spoke to reporters after Arizona’s final training camp practice. Here are some of the items he discussed:

Is this wide receivers unit one of the deepest you’ve coached?

A: “I think so. I feel like there’s nine or 10 guys that can play and are ready. I think there are four guys that separated themselves at the top of that list, which happens on every team. We’re really excited about the progress that those guys are making. It’s fun to see some of the guys mature, develop and start to make plays in practice and play with a level of consistency that gets us excited. It’s also fun to see some of the new players and some of the young players also make plays in the practice environment. That thing is going to be hyper-competitive as we go through the season. I have a lot of trust in that group. I have a lot of trust in Bobby Wade, the guy that’s coaching them and I expect big things from them. I think we all should.”

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