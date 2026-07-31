It takes three to tango in kicking field goals: snapper, holder and kicker. The latter, more often than not, gets the credit and blame if the operation goes bad. Arizona's field-goal operation last season wasn't complete until training camp, when the newcomers and returners became one unit.

Not this year.

Arizona only has one newcomer joining the team this summer in freshman kicker Ian French. The Austin, Texas-area native and Dripping Springs High School graduate made 12 of 15 field goals and had a career-long 51-yard field goal in 2025. He was also 77 for 79 on PATs. In 94 kickoff attempts in 2025, French had 66 touchbacks and averaged 64.7 yards per kick.

Everyone else joined in the spring, putting the field-goal operation nearly half a year ahead of schedule. That's an essential timeframe to perfect the operation between the snap, the hold and the kick.

Former UA kickoff specialist and holder Ian Wagner and long snapper Avery Salerno — both transfers — didn't join the 2025 team until the summer last year. Snapping inconsistencies and lack of reps contributed to Salgado-Medina's misses.

“The kicker gets the good or bad based on the make or the miss,” Naivar said. “But it's a process. It's a snap, the hold, the kick and everything with that."

Most of Arizona's newcomers — long snapper Drew Nicolson and punters Chase Ridley and Louisville transfer Carter Schwartz, who both hold on field goals — were added before the spring. Naivar compared last year's preparation for the season to microwaved brisket. This year's group is akin to a brisket sitting in a Traeger overnight.