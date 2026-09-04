Despite the subsequent stay, Arizona said Mahdi and Harris, Arizona Athletics said the pair would "remain eligible" and “will continue to practice with our football team as we continue to monitor the judicial process.” Both Mahdi and Harris took team reps in training camp and have been practicing with the team since returning at the start of training camp.

In documents obtained by the Star, language regarding the 2022 class being excluded from the “five-for-five” rule doesn’t exist in the 2026-27 NCAA Division I manual, meaning the NCAA can't prohibit the plaintiffs from competing this season.

NCAA Rule 12.6, which was printed in the new NCAA Division I manual last month, states: "The regular academic term (semester or quarter) of an academic year in which the individual enrolls in a collegiate institution (domestic or foreign; see Bylaw 14.02.4) in a minimum full-time program of studies and attends a class in that term while enrolled full time; or the beginning of the regular academic year immediately after the individual’s 19th birthday."

NCAA Rule 12.6 was noted by Louisiana judge William Jorden, who granted a preliminary injunction for former Ole Miss players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to play for head coach Lane Kiffin at LSU. Wright and Harris both participated in NFL training camps this summer.

There's no timeframe for the return of Harris and Mahdi, who were both standouts for the Wildcats last season after transferring from Texas State.