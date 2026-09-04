Arizona running back Ismail Mahdi and linebacker Max Harris are one step closer to playing for the Wildcats as "five-for-five" players this season.
Mahdi and Harris, among other student-athletes, have filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against the NCAA, which could allow them to play for the Wildcats this season, the Star has learned.
The temporary restraining order was filed in Pima County Superior Court through Ryan Downton and the Texas Trial Group and the Tucson-based Farhang and Medcoff, LLC. Daily Star reporter Spears works with Ali Farhang on ESPN Tucson radio.
Last month, the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit granted a stay request in the Wisne v. NCAA class-action lawsuit in Colorado, pausing the preliminary injunction that allows high school athletes from the 2022 recruiting class — like Mahdi and Harris — the ability to participate as five-for-five players.
People are also reading…
The stay temporarily paused Harris and Mahdi’s eligibility to play in games this upcoming season, along with other athletes nationwide.
U.S. District Court Judge Charlotte Sweeney’s federal ruling in Colorado last month allowed class of 2022 student-athletes, who weren’t grandfathered in the NCAA’s new five-for-five rule, to compete in the upcoming 2026-27 sports season.
The five-for-five rule allows student-athletes to use up their eligibility in five years — with their eligibility clock starting upon their freshman year in college or after their 19th birthday. Several 2022 athletes competed in four years, but weren’t granted an additional year of eligibility until the federal ruling in Colorado last month allowed them to return.
Despite the subsequent stay, Arizona said Mahdi and Harris, Arizona Athletics said the pair would "remain eligible" and “will continue to practice with our football team as we continue to monitor the judicial process.” Both Mahdi and Harris took team reps in training camp and have been practicing with the team since returning at the start of training camp.
In documents obtained by the Star, language regarding the 2022 class being excluded from the “five-for-five” rule doesn’t exist in the 2026-27 NCAA Division I manual, meaning the NCAA can't prohibit the plaintiffs from competing this season.
NCAA Rule 12.6, which was printed in the new NCAA Division I manual last month, states: "The regular academic term (semester or quarter) of an academic year in which the individual enrolls in a collegiate institution (domestic or foreign; see Bylaw 14.02.4) in a minimum full-time program of studies and attends a class in that term while enrolled full time; or the beginning of the regular academic year immediately after the individual’s 19th birthday."
NCAA Rule 12.6 was noted by Louisiana judge William Jorden, who granted a preliminary injunction for former Ole Miss players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris to play for head coach Lane Kiffin at LSU. Wright and Harris both participated in NFL training camps this summer.
There's no timeframe for the return of Harris and Mahdi, who were both standouts for the Wildcats last season after transferring from Texas State.
Even though it’s unclear whether the temporary restraining order, which was filed on Friday, will be granted, it's conceivable that Mahdi and Harris could participate in games soon, as the Wildcats navigate through the early stages of the 2026 season.
The TRO is a 10-day order, and the preliminary injunction hearing will take place shortly after the BYU game that’s scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12. A final trial will take place after the season. The preliminary injunction hearing in just over a week will likely have Mahdi and Harris eligible for the final 10 games of the season.
Contact Justin Spears, the Star's Arizona football beat reporter, at jspears@tucson.com. On X(Twitter): @JustinESports