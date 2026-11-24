The Big 12 football power rankings are published on the Hotline each Monday throughout the regular season. The placement of teams reflects both the latest results and season-long performance.
The greatest untapped terrain in college football moves front and center this week. The Big 12 has resisted in the past, but the primary obstacle will soon be removed. It's time to give in. Starting next year, the conference should embrace Thanksgiving Eve.
For years, the TV broadcast window beginning at 5 p.m. (Tucson time) on the Wednesday of Thanksgiving week has been clamoring for high-end content. Fans across the country are off work, done with school and ready for football. The competition from other sports is limited.
Big 12 executives discussed jumping into the void but never received enough support from the campuses, in part because of tricky logistics.
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Guess who grabbed the opportunity instead? The NFL, which scheduled the Rams and Packers for 6 p.m. on Wednesday night. But it's on Netflix, which loves standalone events.
That means FOX and ESPN are available if the Big 12 is willing to take the plunge next year or any year thereafter.
And as we mentioned, a key competitive obstacle is being removed: the conference championship.
Because the championship is typically slotted onto the first weekend in December, any team playing on Thanksgiving Eve that qualified for the Big 12 title game would have three more days to rest and prepare than an opponent that played the Saturday of Thanksgiving. It would be a significant competitive advantage.
But starting next season, with the move to a 24-team College Football Playoff, the power conferences are eliminating their championship games.
Thanksgiving weekend will mark the end of the regular season. The only game scheduled for the first Saturday in December in 2027 is Army-Navy. Any teams bound for the CFP will have two weeks between their finale on the holiday weekend and the opening round.
Playing on Thanksgiving Eve will confer no material competitive advantage, which leaves three hurdles for the Big 12 to overcome:
— Configuring the schedule in a manner that grants the teams playing on Thanksgiving Eve enough rest prior to the game. With two bye weeks baked into the calendar starting next fall — this season, there is only one — that task should be more manageable.
— Identifying a school willing to stage a major on-campus event the day before a holiday. (Home games are huge operational lifts.)
— Convincing FOX, ESPN or TNT to broadcast a game that conflicts, entirely or partly, with the NFL matchup.
This is not an unsolvable issue. ESPN/ABC will show the Florida-Florida State game on Black Friday directly opposite the NFL broadcast (Broncos-Steelers) on Amazon.
Granted, moving onto the Thanksgiving Eve terrain would not be easy. It would require the right campus in the right time zone. But without the conference championship looming the following week, a giant excuse no longer exists.
Time for the Big 12 to fill a void that has existed for years. Thanksgiving Eve remains there for the taking.
To the power rankings ...
1. Utah (11-0/8-0)
Result: won at TCU 38-17
Next up: vs. West Virginia (Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX)
Comment: Credit the Utes for avoiding the BYU/Arizona double hangover and kudos to quarterback Devon Dampier for doing what Heisman Trophy contenders are supposed to do. He is now the No. 2 betting favorite behind Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith. (Last week: 1)
2. Texas Tech (10-1/7-1)
Result: won at Baylor 20-10
Next up: vs. TCU (Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN)
Comment: Will Texas Tech's gain become BYU's loss? The Red Raiders looked more like a playoff team than the Cougars on Saturday — albeit not by a significant amount — and style points certainly matter at this time of year. (Last week: 2)
3. BYU (9-2/6-2)
Result: won at Kansas 31-29 (OT)
Next up: vs. Cincinnati (1:30 p.m. on FOX)
Comment: With one victory, the Cougars will clinch their third consecutive season with at least 10 wins, a feat accomplished three times in program history: twice in the WAC, once in the Mountain West. (Last week: 3)
4. Arizona (8-3/5-3)
Result: won at Kansas State 35-28 (OT)
Next up: vs. Arizona State (7 p.m. on FOX)
Comment: The Wildcats opened as 7.5-point favorites over Arizona State in what could be a terrific Territorial Cup. Only one of the past seven matchups has been decided by single digits. This edition should be in doubt with five minutes remaining. (Last week: 4)
5. Houston (8-3/5-3)
Result: won at West Virginia 34-31
Next up: vs. Baylor (7:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
Comment: In his first start, freshman quarterback Keisean Henderson showed why he should be one of the best in the Big 12 next season — and why the Cougars should be considered a title contender. (Last week: 5)
6. Oklahoma State (7-4/5-3)
Result: won at Arizona State 30-27 (OT)
Next up: vs. Kansas (4:15 p.m. on ESPN2)
Comment: A stellar win for the Cowboys, who outscored Arizona State 23-3 after halftime. In fact, it was easily their second-best victory of the season behind the Week 2 upset of Oregon. (Last week: 7)
7. Arizona State (6-5/4-4)
Result: lost to Oklahoma State 30-27 (OT)
Next up: at Arizona (7 p.m. on FOX)
Comment: Meanwhile, it wasn't the worst loss of the season for the Sun Devils, who were blown out at home by Baylor in October. But there haven't been many second-half collapses of that magnitude under coach Kenny Dillingham. (Last week: 6)
8. West Virginia (5-6/2-6)
Result: lost to Houston 34-31
Next up: at Utah (Friday at 7 p.m. on FOX)
Comment: Barring an upset in Salt Lake City, the Mountaineers will lose their final four games and fall one victory short of the bowl bid that seemed secure just a few weeks ago. (Last week: 8)
9. Baylor (6-5/4-4)
Result: lost to Texas Tech 20-10
Next up: at Houston (7:30 p.m. on ESPN2)
Comment: The moment the Horned Frogs fired Sonny Dykes on Sunday, Baylor lost ground on the hiring market. Most candidates would consider TCU a better job. (Last week: 9)
10. UCF (6-5/4-4)
Result: beat Iowa State 48-17
Next up: at Colorado (Noon on TNT)
Comment: The Year 2 optics would look immeasurably better for Scott Frost if the Knights finish with a winning record, which is guaranteed if they win in Boulder. (Last week: 10)
11. TCU (5-6/3-5)
Result: lost to Utah 38-17
Next up: at Texas Tech (Thursday at 6 p.m. on ESPN)
Comment: With each passing year, Sonny Dykes' run to the 2022 national championship game looked more like a fluke — to the point that it feels like something from an alternate universe. Dykes was fired Monday just four years after that run. (Last week: 11)
12. Iowa State (5-6/3-5)
Result: lost at UCF 48-17
Next up: at Kansas State (Noon on ESPN+)
Comment: If the Cyclones win Saturday and are bowl-eligible, Jimmy Rogers should deserve secondary support for Big 12 Coach of the Year behind Utah's Morgan Scalley and ... nobody else. Seriously, Rogers should finish second in the voting. (Last week: 12)
13. Cincinnati (6-5/3-5)
Result: beat Colorado 35-28
Next up: at BYU (1:30 p.m. on FOX)
Comment: The Bearcats are trapped in Big 12 purgatory. The only way out, in our opinion, is to dismiss Scott Satterfield and hope the replacement transforms the program. (Last week: 13)
14. Colorado (4-7/2-6)
Result: lost at Cincinnati 35-28
Next up: vs. UCF (Noon on TNT)
Comment: The above comment on Cincinnati and Satterfield applies to the Buffaloes and Deion Sanders, as well. Time for change. Otherwise, CU might as well embrace stagnation. (Last week: 14)
15. Kansas (4-7/2-6)
Result: lost to BYU 31-29 (OT)
Next up: at Oklahoma State (4:15 p.m. on ESPN2)
Comment: The above comment on Colorado and Deion Sanders applies to the Jayhawks and Lance Leipold, as well. The Jayhawks cannot afford to return to the lowly realm they once occupied. (Last week: 15)
16. Kansas State (4-7/1-7)
Result: lost to Arizona 35-28 (OT)
Next up: at Iowa State (Noon on ESPN+)
Comment: At least the Wildcats haven't quit on rookie coach Collin Klein. (Last week: 16)
Contact Jon Wilner at wilnerhotline@bayareanewsgroup.com. On X (Twitter): @wilnerhotline