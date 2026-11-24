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The Big 12 football power rankings are published on the Hotline each Monday throughout the regular season. The placement of teams reflects both the latest results and season-long performance.

The greatest untapped terrain in college football moves front and center this week. The Big 12 has resisted in the past, but the primary obstacle will soon be removed. It's time to give in. Starting next year, the conference should embrace Thanksgiving Eve.

For years, the TV broadcast window beginning at 5 p.m. (Tucson time) on the Wednesday of Thanksgiving week has been clamoring for high-end content. Fans across the country are off work, done with school and ready for football. The competition from other sports is limited.

Big 12 executives discussed jumping into the void but never received enough support from the campuses, in part because of tricky logistics.

Guess who grabbed the opportunity instead? The NFL, which scheduled the Rams and Packers for 6 p.m. on Wednesday night. But it's on Netflix, which loves standalone events.

That means FOX and ESPN are available if the Big 12 is willing to take the plunge next year or any year thereafter.

And as we mentioned, a key competitive obstacle is being removed: the conference championship.

Because the championship is typically slotted onto the first weekend in December, any team playing on Thanksgiving Eve that qualified for the Big 12 title game would have three more days to rest and prepare than an opponent that played the Saturday of Thanksgiving. It would be a significant competitive advantage.