“I also think his ability to be able to bring the best out of everyone is also a superpower of his, whether he's talking to a player and being able to motivate this person to do whatever is needed ... or being able to just bring a conversation amongst the staff to where we can (look) in the mirror at this time of the year and see, ‘How can we get better?’ Obviously, the bar that we set last year, going 9-4, (that’s) going to take a lot of reflection, being able to look in the mirror and say, ‘OK, critique every single part of it ... go position by position.’

“I think he does a really good job of doing that — but also being open-minded. That's the one cool thing about Coach Brennan. It's not a ... my-way-or-the-highway type of program. He's very open to guys having ideas and thoughts. Now, you also gotta have legitimate reasoning behind these if you're going to approach his desk or his office. But that's also another thing about him: The guy is real down to earth, man. That’s the beauty of who he is and what he does as the head coach of this program.”

What do you think enabled the turnaround that you guys experienced from your first season here to your second?

A: “I think it's the coordinators. I think this thing is driven by the coordinators. The decision by our head coach to hire who he made in charge of both sides of the ball.

“To me, Danny Gonzales, Seth Doege and Craig Naivar, our special-teams coordinator, those are the guys. Those are the three guys that make this thing go. Every single one of them has the drive, motivation, but also the work ethic to be able to push the envelope and look for those little details, little ways that we can win between the lines.