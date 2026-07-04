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Arizona has found its quarterback for the 2027 recruiting class.

Three-star 2027 quarterback Caden Jones committed to the Wildcats over Washington and Baylor, among others. Jones also held offers from Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

Jones is the fourth player from Crean Lutheran (Irvine, California) to commit to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class, along with four-star wide receiver Ty Johnson, three-star wide receiver Braylen Ross and three-star cornerback Evan Mack.

The quartet of teammates took an official visit together last month.

Arizona also has three players from Houston's Westfield High School committed to its 2027 recruiting class: three-star linebacker Davon Smith, cornerback Jaylen Oliver and defensive lineman Logan Draper.

The 6-3, 185-pound Jones is rated by 247Sports.com as the 36th-best quarterback nationally. Jones has passed for 4,113 yards, 42 touchdowns and three interceptions in his high school career.

Jones' older brother, Carter Jones, is a redshirt freshman linebacker for the Wildcats and is about to enter his second season in the program.

When the younger Jones arrives in the spring, the quarterback will be added to a mix of potential successors to multi-year starter Noah Fifita, who is graduating after this season.

Other quarterbacks in the post-Fifita era at Arizona include Sawyer Anderson, who was the first quarterback added following the hiring of offensive coordinator Seth Doege, along with four-star 2026 quarterback Oscar Rios and Gilbert native Luke Haugo.