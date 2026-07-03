"A lot of coaches decided to stay when it seems like everybody on the staff had an opportunity to leave. Everybody chose to stay. That, to me, says a lot about the direction of the program and why we want to work for Brent Brennan.

"That trickles down to the players and the players feel magic in the building. There's magic in the building because there's true trust and love in that building right now — and confidence. The competitive advantage is bringing back Year 2 players in a Year 2 system, whether it's offense, defense or special teams. That's a competitive advantage. Why? Not many teams in the country get to do that.

"Either a coach leaves and there's a new scheme or there's a mass exodus of players, and you're bringing in a bunch of transfers, which are very talented players, but you have to teach a new scheme. It can be as simple as a new offensive line coach teaching a new way to step.

"It seems like we have a lot of confidence in the building right now with the direction and belief in what we're doing schematically and the edge and culture we're creating under Coach Brennan. It's been awesome."

What did you think of Fifita winning two competitions at the Manning Passing Academy last week?

A: "I made a tweet that said, 'Are we surprised he won the accuracy competition? Because I'm not.' Here's my thing, and I don't want to get too much on a rant: there's a feed on your social media and my feed has all of these national names — and I'm sure they're talented — but they're talking about how great of a day they had throwing the football in shorts and T-shirts.