Prefer us on Google Learn More

Arizona added three-star cornerback Evan Mack to its 2027 recruiting class.

The 6-3, 175-pound Mack committed to Arizona over Washington and Arizona State, among others.

Mack is one of three players from Crean Lutheran (Irvine, California) committed to Arizona's 2027 recruiting class, along with four-star wide receiver Ty Johnson and three-star wide receiver Braylen Ross.

Mack, Ross, Johnson and Crean Lutheran quarterback Caden Jones, who is also expected to sign with Arizona, took official visits together at the UA last month.

Six Crean Lutheran seniors have offers from Arizona. In addition to the aforementioned quartet, Crean Lutheran cornerback Jacob Whitehead and linebacker Ahmeer Williamson also have offers from the UA.

It's conceivable for Arizona to land most of the Crean Lutheran teammates — similar shades of the Wildcats' program-shifting 2022 recruiting class that had quarterback Noah Fifita, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, linebacker Jacob Manu and tight end Keyan Burnett from Servite High School in Anaheim, California.

Arizona also has three players from Houston's Westfield High School committed to its 2027 recruiting class: three-star linebacker Davon Smith, cornerback Jaylen Oliver and defensive lineman Logan Draper.

The Wildcats have 15 players committed for 2027.