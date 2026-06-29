Passing the test

The official game-time temperature for the last of three games against the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Tigue Moore Field was 87 degrees. It wasn’t a dry heat.

“The heat was absolutely insane,” Cloney said. “The humidity had to have been in the 80-90% (range). I remember warming up in a swarm of bees in the bullpen. It was wild.

“I think it was just a test, really. ... It's sticky, it's muggy, there's bees everywhere, the fans hate you. It was a real test.”

The Lafayette Regional featured a five-hour weather delay on Friday and a rainout Saturday. After losing to host Louisiana on Sunday afternoon, Arizona had to win three elimination games over two days to advance. The Wildcats thrived under that pressure — if they even felt it. They also won three elimination games in Omaha to reach the CWS finals.

“The whole season, it just came down to that looseness,” Cloney said. “It was another game — go out, compete.”

Cloney and his fellow pitchers took that mentality to the mound. A core group — led by Cloney, Bannister, Dalbec, Ginkel and Cameron Ming — delivered again and again in the postseason. Cloney credited pitching coach Dave Lawn’s guidance.

“There really wasn't much pressure to do anything but (be) who you were,” Cloney said. “Lawny instilled that (in) us from the get-go, and that freedom allowed us to go out and be us and not try and do too much.

“When you have freedom from your coaching staff ... you're more likely to be confident, and you end up being a lot more successful.”