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The release of College Football 27 is right around the corner, and EA Sports dropped its player ratings for the third rendition of the College Football franchise on Friday.

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita is Arizona's highest-rated player in the game with a 90 overall rating. Fifita had an 89 overall rating in College Football 26 — 87 overall rating in College Football 25.

Fifita is the fourth Wildcat all-time to receive a 90 player rating. Former Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan had a 94 rating in College Football 25 — the highest all-time ranking for the UA. Former cornerback Tacario Davis and offensive lineman Jonah Savaiinaea each had a 92.

Fifita is tied with LSU quarterback and former Arizona State star Sam Leavitt for the eighth-best overall rating for quarterbacks in college football.

The Wildcats have 13 players with a player rating higher than 80: Fifita, cornerback Jay'Vion Cole (88), linebacker Taye Brown (87), defensive end Tre Smith (85), right tackle Tristan Bounds (84), running back Kedrick Reescano (83), right guard Alexander Doost (82), defensive back Malcolm Hartzog (82), running backs Quincy Craig (82) and Antwan Roberts (81), defensive tackle Leroy Palu (80), kicker Michael Salgado-Medina (80) and wide receiver Tre Spivey (80).

USC transfer wide receiver DJ Jordan has the highest speed rating (93), with Oregon transfer defensive back Daylen Austin and sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Mizell tied for second with a 92 speed rating.

Players who opted to allow EA Sports to use their name, image and likeness received $1,500 and a copy of the deluxe edition of College Football 27.