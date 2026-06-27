"It's very different than a freshman. Some of our freshmen are used to playing in front of 200 people, and now all of a sudden they're going to play in front of 50,000 crazy fans going nuts for every tackle and every catch.

"Guys that have the experience of playing in big-time atmospheres and big-time environments, it gives us a chance for them to be comfortable playing in the Big 12."

From your perspective, how has Fifita led the team this offseason?

A: "It's great because you see him more and more vocal and willing to step out in front and lead from the front. Noah doesn't seek the limelight. He never tries to make it about him. His success is about everybody else, and I think that's what makes him special as a leader.

"He's pushing this team right now, and the guys who've been here and have gone through the fight with him, they know what they're going to get out of Noah Fifita. They know how special he is, how tough he is, they know what kind of competitor he is. How can he push that across the whole team?

"We gotta do this thing together because that's how we're going to win here. We're going to win here with connection, hard work, brotherhood, redline — kind of old school, right? That's what is going to give us a chance to get us the outcomes we want.

"Those things are developed right now. They're not developed in the game, they're not developed on Saturdays, it's developed right now this time of year, when the coaches aren't around and the players are out there and it's hot and it's hard. They have to attack it every single day. Noah has to keep pushing that, which he does."

Extra points